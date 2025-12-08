HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Brain Canada is proud to partner with Dalhousie University and the Nova Scotia Department of Education and Early Childhood Development to bring the Neuroscience Roadshow project to high schools across the province. This innovative outreach program introduces Grade 12 students to neuroscience through interactive, curriculum-aligned seminars and hands-on exhibits.

Following a successful pilot that reached over 470 students in Halifax, the initiative will expand to six schools in 2025–2026, including rural communities. By sparking interest in STEM and showcasing real research careers, this effort helps prepare the next generation of scientists and healthcare professionals in Nova Scotia.

"At Brain Canada, we believe that inspiring young people is essential to building Canada's research capacity," says Viviane Poupon, President and CEO of Brain Canada. "This project gives students a unique opportunity to see science in action and imagine themselves as future leaders in Canadian brain research."

Vic Rafuse, Director of the Brain Repair Centre, adds: "This program connects students with real researchers and cutting-edge tools, making neuroscience accessible and exciting. We're thrilled to see it expand across Nova Scotia."

The Roadshow also creates a valuable opportunity for Dalhousie's graduate and undergraduate trainees, as well as emerging researchers, to strengthen their skills in public engagement and science communication.

"Developing strong science communication and public engagement skills is valuable for the professional growth of emerging researchers, and importantly, it fosters a deeper public understanding of neuroscience," says Brain Canada Senior Director of Strategic Communications, Kate Shingler.

Brain Canada is committed to supporting programs that strengthen Canada's research capacity.

This project is made possible by the Canada Brain Research Fund (CBRF), an innovative arrangement between the Government of Canada (through Health Canada) and Brain Canada, and Dalhousie University.

