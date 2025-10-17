MONTREAL, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Brain Canada Foundation today announced that France Chrétien Desmarais, C.M., has been appointed Chair of its Board of Directors. She succeeds Naomi Azrieli, O.C., DPhil, who will continue to serve as a member of the Board in the role of Immediate Past Chair.

From left, Naomi Azrieli, Immediate Past Chair of the Brain Canada Foundation, with France Chrétien Desmarais, the Foundation’s new Chair of the Board of Directors. (CNW Group/Brain Canada)

A founding member and Executive Chair of TES Canada H2 inc., a company specializing in producing green hydrogen, Ms. Chrétien Desmarais brings decades of experience in business, governance, and philanthropy. She currently serves as Vice Chair of the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation and Vice Chair of One Drop, and has previously held leadership roles including Founding Chair of the Canadian Olympic Foundation and Precinomics Health Solutions Canada inc. She has also served on the Order of Canada Advisory Council, the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Organizing Committee, and several health and social development boards.

"Ms. Chrétien Desmarais is a visionary leader with deep experience across business, health, and social causes," said Dr. Viviane Poupon, President and CEO of Brain Canada. "Her commitment to advancing research and her passion for improving the lives of Canadians make her the ideal person to lead Brain Canada's Board as we continue to grow our impact nationally and globally."

Ms. Chrétien Desmarais studied Law and Economics at the University of Ottawa, received an honorary Doctorate of Laws from Concordia University, and is a Member of the Order of Canada

She succeeds Dr. Naomi Azrieli, who has served as Chair of Brain Canada for eight years, and has guided the organization through a period of tremendous growth and renewed recognition of the vital role of brain research in Canada. Under her leadership, the Foundation expanded its partnerships, launched transformative funding programs, and strengthened its national voice for brain health.

"Serving as Chair of Brain Canada has been a great honour," said Dr. Azrieli. "I am deeply proud of what we have accomplished together, and I could not be more pleased to see France Chrétien Desmarais take on this role. Her vision, energy, and commitment to the mission of Brain Canada will ensure the organization continues to thrive and deliver meaningful impact for people across the country."

"On behalf of the entire organization, I want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Azrieli," added Dr. Poupon. "We are fortunate that she will remain engaged with Brain Canada as Immediate Past Chair, ensuring continuity and ongoing support for our mission."

"I am honoured to take on this role at such a pivotal moment for brain research in Canada," said Ms. Chrétien Desmarais. "Brain Canada's model of partnership and innovation is driving discovery and transforming lives, and I look forward to working with the Board, staff, and partners to build on this incredible momentum."

About Brain Canada

Brain Canada Foundation is a national registered charity that enables and supports excellent, innovative, and paradigm-changing brain research in Canada. By fostering collaboration and leveraging public and private funds through the Canada Brain Research Fund, a unique arrangement between Brain Canada and the Government of Canada, through Health Canada, Brain Canada accelerates discoveries that improve health outcomes for people living with brain disorders, injuries, and diseases.

For more information, please visit www.braincanada.ca

SOURCE Brain Canada

Media Contact: Kate Shingler, Senior Director, Strategic Communications, Brain Canada, [email protected]