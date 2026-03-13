Advancing Our Understanding of Brain Health

MONTREAL, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Brain Canada is pleased to launch Brain Awareness Week 2026, a global initiative that unites organizations worldwide to increase public awareness and highlight the critical importance of brain health. By funding groundbreaking research and strategically developing research talent , Brain Canada is generating impact that is improving brain health, national productivity, and quality of life for millions of Canadians.

Celebrating Brain Awareness Week 2026 with Brain Canada—advancing knowledge, inspiring curiosity, and supporting brain health for all. (CNW Group/Brain Canada)

Nearly two in three Canadians will develop a brain disease or disorder in their lifetime. Yet brain conditions have historically been studied and treated in isolation. Brain Canada is addressing this challenge through its One Brain approach. One Brain recognizes the brain as a single, interconnected system, where neurological conditions, mental health disorders, brain injuries, and more are linked and studied in concert, to accelerate discovery and improve brain health.

"Our One Brain approach reflects the reality of how the brain functions," said Viviane Poupon, President and CEO of Brain Canada. "This integrated perspective ensures that every breakthrough informs the entire system, ultimately improving outcomes for Canadians living with brain-related conditions."

During Brain Awareness Week 2026, which runs from March 16 – March 22, Brain Canada will engage Canadians through educational content, expert insights, and interactive opportunities designed to foster dialogue and inspire action. The organization will be hosting a virtual panel on March 19, 2026, with the Canadian Science Policy Centre on Building Canadian Research Capacity in a Shifting Global Landscape. This timely discussion will explore how targeted national initiatives are strengthening Canada's research infrastructure and talent pipeline to meet both current health challenges and future geopolitical realities.

Featured event:

What: Building Canadian Research Capacity in a Shifting Global Landscape

When: Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 12 PM ET

Who:

Moderator:

Fiona Sanderson

Senior Program Manager at Brain Canada

Panellists:

Aaron Phillips

Associate Dean (Innovation and Commercialization), Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary

Cindy Barha

Assistant Professor, Faculty of Kinesiology, University of Calgary

Grant Bruno

Assistant Professor, Department of Paediatrics, University of Alberta

Allison Sekuler

President and Chief Scientist, Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation

Véronique Dugas

President and Chief Executive Officer, Quebec Consortium for Drug Discovery

Mira Puri

Scientific Director of Health, Science and Research (HSR), Azrieli Foundation

Where: Virtual

Registration: https://sciencepolicy.ca/event/future-leaders-in-canadian-brain-research/

Cost: Free

Brain Canada will also be sharing video content throughout the week across social media platforms. The clips will feature insights from leading researchers along with testimonies from people with lived experience highlighting the complexities of the brain and the real-world impact of investing in research.

"The brain is the one organ that we cannot regrow and we cannot transplant. It is the most complex object we know of, and we must prioritize its care," said Ravi Menon, Chair of Brain Canada's Research Committee.

Brain Awareness Week 2026 represents a call to action: to recognize that protecting and promoting brain health throughout life is essential, and that sustained investment in brain research represents one of the most significant opportunities to improve health outcomes, drive economic growth, and build a healthier future for all Canadians.

For more information, please visit braincanada.ca.

Follow Brain Canada on social media:

Instagram: @BrainCanada

Facebook: Brain Canada

Listeners can also explore Brain Canada's new podcast, Bold Minds, available wherever podcasts are streamed.

Fast Facts: The Impact of Brain Health

About Brain Canada

Brain Canada plays a unique and invaluable role as a national convenor of those who support and advance brain research. A greater understanding of how the brain works contributes to the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of disorders of the brain, ultimately improving the health outcomes of people in Canada and around the world. Visit Braincanada.ca.

SOURCE Brain Canada

Media Contact: Melissa Arauz, Lead, Digital Communications & Stewardship, Brain Canada, [email protected]