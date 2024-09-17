Introducing the fifth cohort of the Future Leaders in Canadian Brain Research program

MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - With an anchor gift from the Azrieli Foundation—and through the generous support of its visionary donors—Brain Canada is proud to announce the fifth cohort of Future Leaders in Canadian Brain Research. This year, $2.1 million in funding has been awarded to 21 promising early-career researchers, each receiving a $100,000 grant. Brain Canada's flagship program continues to drive innovative research that has the potential to transform our understanding of the central nervous system and its impact on our health. The Future Leaders in Canadian Brain Research program is one of several Brain Canada signature programs that focus on building capacity within the brain research ecosystem and accelerating bold science for better brain health.

"Empowering the next generation of scientists is critical to improving health outcomes for people living with brain conditions, and their families. We are confident that supporting these bold ideas will advance research and accelerate progress in ways that will benefit all of us," says Dr. Viviane Poupon, President, and CEO of Brain Canada. "With this funding, we are building a strong pipeline of neuroscience leaders and laying the groundwork for future research excellence."

This program is made possible by the Canada Brain Research Fund, an innovative arrangement with the Government of Canada, through Health Canada, and Brain Canada, and the Azrieli Foundation, as well as numerous major donors who believe that solving the brain's mysteries will significantly improve quality of life for people in Canada.

Since its inception five years ago, the Future Leaders in Canadian Brain Research program has supported 109 emerging researchers, leading to 51 peer-reviewed publications, at least five patents, and more than $65.1 million in additional funding from other sources to amplify recipients' research.

"Brain Canada stands at the forefront of advancing neuroscience in Canada," says Dr. Naomi Azrieli, Brain Canada Chair. "This year's Future Leaders research projects range from investigating disorders that impact social skills, to utilizing brain imaging and other methods to understand how sensory input influences brain development and behaviour, to examining physical activity as a strategy for maintaining brain health. It is very exciting to see the potential and to follow these brilliant minds as they explore important questions."

Meet the 2023 Future Leaders in Canadian Brain Research

For the 2023 competition, Brain Canada received 112 Letters of Intent (LOIs) from institutions across Canada, spanning various topics in neuroscience. After an external peer review, 60 applicants were invited to submit full applications, with the final 21 grant recipients selected through a second round of rigorous, independent evaluation by an external peer review panel of Canadian and international neuroscientists.

Introducing the 2023 Future Leaders in Canadian Brain Research:

Dr. Corey Baimel, Dalhousie University Dr. Cindy Barha, University of Calgary Dr. Robert Beattie, University of Manitoba Dr. Gabriel Bossé, Université Laval Dr. Justine Clery, McGill University Dr. Aurélie De Rus Jacquet, Université Laval Dr. Chelsea Ekstrand, University of Lethbridge Dr. Maiya Geddes, McGill University Dr. Orhan Selçuk Güven, Centre de Recherche Azrieli du CHU Sainte-Justine Dr. Adil Harroud, McGill University Dr. Ryan Hoiland, University of British Columbia Dr. Lisa Julian , Simon Fraser University Dr. Kaarina Kowalec, University of Manitoba Dr. Qian Lin, University of Toronto Dr. Paul Marcogliese, University of Manitoba Dr. Dale Martin , University of Waterloo Dr. Silvia Pozzi, Université Laval Dr. Rachel Rabin , The Douglas Research Centre Dr. Raphael Schneider , Unity Health Toronto Dr. Yoshiaki Tanaka, Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de l'Est-de-L'Île-de-Montréal Dr. Scott Yuzwa, University of Toronto

The Future Leaders in Canadian Brain Research program is supported by: the Alvin Segal Family Foundation, The Arrell Family Foundation, the Hewitt Foundation, ALS Society of Canada, The Erika Legacy Foundation, the Lotte & John Hecht Memorial Foundation, the Barry and Laurie Green Family Charitable Trust, Women's Brain Health Initiative (WBHI), and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR-IRSC).

About Brain Canada

Brain Canada is a national non-profit organization that enables and supports excellent, innovative, paradigm-changing brain research in Canada. It plays a unique and invaluable role as the national convener of the brain research community. We join people, labs, and platforms across the country, as well as institutions, organizations, and sectors – to drive innovation and foster an interconnected brain research system. Our work enables Canada to excel and make even greater contributions to the global quest to understand the brain and identify solutions to brain disorders.

SOURCE Brain Canada

For more information: Brain Canada: Kate Shingler, [email protected], 450-328-1516; www.braincanada.ca