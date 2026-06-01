New initiatives at the Institut de recherches cliniques de Montréal (IRCM), McGill University and The Neuro aim to speed treatment discovery and put patients at the centre of brain research

MONTRÉAL, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Montréal is strengthening its position as a major brain research hub with four new Brain Canada–supported platforms advancing treatment discovery across a wide range of neurological disorders.

The projects, one based at the Institut de recherches cliniques de Montréal (IRCM), affiliated with Université de Montréal, and the others based at McGill University and The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute‑Hospital), will give researchers across Canada access to powerful shared tools, from RNA drug testing and advanced molecular analysis to living human nervous tissue and integrated patient data.

Together, these platforms represent a $8,926,500 investment in shared infrastructure designed to move discoveries out of the lab and closer to patients.

Turning RNA discoveries into future treatments

At the Montreal Clinical Research Institute, Frédéric Charron is leading PRIME‑RNA, a first‑of‑its‑kind Canadian platform dedicated to testing RNA‑based medicines directly in living systems before they reach clinical trials.

RNA therapies have already transformed care for conditions such as spinal muscular atrophy and ALS, but testing and refining these treatments for brain diseases remains complex and costly. PRIME‑RNA fills this gap by allowing researchers to evaluate how RNA drugs are delivered to the brain, whether they hit the right targets, and how safe and effective they are, accelerating progress for brain cancer and neurological diseases.

Linking patients, data, and discovery through open science

At The Neuro, Guy Rouleau is leading the Neuro's Virtual Integrated Patient Platform (NeuroVIP), which brings patient data, biological samples, stem‑cell models, advanced imaging, and computational analysis together into a single open‑science ecosystem.

NeuroVIP enables researchers to study conditions like Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and ALS in unprecedented depth, while giving patients an active role in research through a new participant portal that shows how their contributions are advancing science. [Push to Neuro VIP video]

Decoding brain disease at the molecular level

Jean‑François Trempe is leading the McGill Mass Spectrometry Platform for Neurobiology, which allows scientists to analyze thousands of proteins, lipids, and metabolites from a single sample.

By layering these molecular insights, the platform will help researchers better understand how diseases such as Parkinson's disease, autism, and brain cancers begin and progress, opening the door to earlier diagnosis and more targeted treatments.

Studying living human nervous tissue to accelerate treatments

Reza Sharif Naeini is leading McGill's NeuroAccess, the Canadian Platform for Human Nervous Tissue Research, which provides ethical, equitable access to living human nervous tissue donated through organ donation programs.

By enabling research directly in human neurons, NeuroAccess tackles one of the biggest barriers in neuroscience: the gap between laboratory models and real patients. The platform is expected to dramatically speed drug discovery for chronic pain and neurodegenerative diseases while reducing costly clinical trial failures.

"These platforms show the power of investing in shared infrastructure and open access," said Viviane Poupon, President and CEO of Brain Canada. "From RNA therapeutics and molecular profiling to integrated patient data and living human tissue, they are helping move discoveries into earlier diagnoses, better treatments, and meaningful improvements in brain health for people across Canada."

Funding acknowledgment

These research platforms are supported by Brain Canada through the Canada Brain Research Fund (CBRF), an innovative partnership between the Government of Canada (through Health Canada) and Brain Canada Foundation, with financial contributions from Health Canada, national and regional partners, and donors.

About Brain Canada

Brain Canada plays a unique national role in convening and advancing brain research. Better understanding the brain leads to improved prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cures for brain disorders. Visit braincanada.ca and follow @BrainCanada to learn more.

SOURCE Brain Canada

Media Contact: Brain Canada, Kate Shingler, Senior Director, Strategic Communications, [email protected], 450‑328‑1516