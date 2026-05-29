$1 million Brain Canada–supported initiative makes next‑generation microscopes accessible to researchers across Quebec and Canada

QUÉBEC CITY, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - A new Canada‑wide brain imaging platform will give scientists unprecedented views of how brain cells communicate, change, and fail in disease, bringing researchers one step closer to understanding conditions like Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, autism, and Parkinson's.

Led by neuroscientist Flavie Lavoie‑Cardinal, Researcher at the CERVO Research Centre and professor at the Department of Psychiatry and Neuroscience at Université Laval's Faculty of Medicine, the Advanced Optical Nanoscopy Platform for Neuroscience has received nearly $1 million in Brain Canada–supported funding through the 2025 Platform Support Grants program. The initiative unites world‑class expertise and ultra‑powerful microscopes at Université Laval's CERVO Brain Research Centre, The Neuro at McGill University, and Polytechnique Montréal.

Optical nanoscopy, sometimes described as "super‑powered microscopy", allows scientists to see individual proteins and molecular events inside living brain cells, far beyond what conventional microscopes can reveal. These tiny, constantly changing structures underpin learning, memory, and behaviour, and are often disrupted in neurological disorders.

The Platform is designed to make these advanced tools easy to use, even for researchers who are not imaging specialists. The team will develop clear, step‑by‑step protocols, deliver hands‑on training workshops, and create online resources so neuroscientists across Canada can incorporate nanoscopy into their work.

"This investment is about access, collaboration, and acceleration," said Brain Canada President & CEO Viviane Poupon. "By bringing cutting‑edge technology and training together in one open platform, we are strengthening Canada's leadership in brain research and helping discoveries move faster from the lab to the clinic."

In addition to providing access to state‑of‑the‑art super‑resolution microscopes, the Platform will integrate artificial intelligence to improve image analysis, develop custom imaging tools for complex neuroscience experiments, and explore opportunities to translate new technologies into real‑world applications.

"Our goal is to let scientists focus on the biology, not the technical barriers," said Flavie Lavoie‑Cardinal, Lead Principal Investigator and researcher at Université Laval. "By making nanoscopy more accessible and collaborative, we can uncover how brain cells change over time, and how those changes lead to disease or recovery."

Spanning 2026 to 2029, the Platform strengthens Quebec's position as a hub for neurophotonics and molecular brain imaging, while supporting a national research community working toward better brain health for all Canadians.

This research platform is supported by Brain Canada through the Canada Brain Research Fund (CBRF), an innovative partnership between the Government of Canada (through Health Canada) and Brain Canada Foundation.

About the Advanced Optical Nanoscopy Platform for Neuroscience

The Platform brings together experts in neuroscience, physics, engineering, and artificial intelligence to provide open access to next‑generation optical nanoscopy technologies. Its mission is to accelerate discoveries in brain health through shared tools, training, and innovation.

About Brain Canada

Brain Canada plays a unique national role in convening and advancing brain research. Better understanding the brain leads to improved prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cures for brain disorders. Visit braincanada.ca and follow @BrainCanada to learn more.

About CERVO

The CERVO Research Centre, within the CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale and affiliated with Université Laval, one of the largest centres in neuroscience and mental health in Canada, focuses on the primary causes of brain diseases. It brings together 90 research teams totaling more than 600 people, offering multidisciplinary expertise ranging from membrane biophysics to social intervention, and the psychology of cognition.

SOURCE Brain Canada

Media Contact: Brain Canada, Kate Shingler, Senior Director, Strategic Communications, [email protected] | 450-328-1516