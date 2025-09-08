Brad Pitt and Taika Waititi Bring De'Longhi's One-Touch Espresso Experience to Life

With actor Riccardo Scamarcio lending his charismatic voiceover, the spot transforms everyday instructions into a witty short film where coffee, comedy, and Italian flair collide.

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J., Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- De'Longhi , the leader in premium espresso machines, unveils its latest campaign, "The Perfetto Instruction for Use": a playful take on the user manual that demonstrates how effortless it is to enjoy a perfetto coffee experience with its one-touch technology. For their first-ever collaboration, Brad Pitt stars under the direction of Academy Award® –winner Taika Waititi, with actor Riccardo Scamarcio's witty voiceover guiding him through Italian and bringing humor to the film.

Brad Pitt Brings De’Longhi’s One-Touch Espresso Experience to Life

Building on Pitt's 2021 debut campaign with De'Longhi, which introduced audiences to the elegance and artistry of the brand, this new chapter offers a fresh perspective, showing that coffee-making can be simple, enjoyable, and full of character.

"Taika brought the humor, De'Longhi brought the ritual. Together, that was perfetto," said Pitt.

Celebrating the Morning Ritual

Set against the stunning landscapes of New Zealand, the campaign emphasizes the pleasure of starting the day with a perfectly brewed cup. From the hiss of steam to the first swirl of crema, the film demonstrates how De'Longhi espresso machines turn everyday coffee-making into moments of calm, connection, and indulgence. By highlighting the small, meaningful steps of the morning routine, the campaign shows how ritual paired with innovation can elevate daily life.

"At De'Longhi, we always aim to add 'a little more' to everything we do – a little more passion, energy, and craft. It is this spirit that makes things truly Perfetto," said Aparna Sundaresh, Global Chief Marketing Officer at the De'Longhi Group. "LOLA MullenLowe captured that spirit and has delivered not just a campaign, but a fresh tone and a long-lasting brand idea that will elevate De'Longhi in new and meaningful ways. The Brad Pitt and Taika Waititi collaboration created a unique take on Perfetto – the best blend of craft, humour and coffee. We are proud of what we have created together, and excited for what our Perfetto partnership will bring next".

The Machines Behind the Magic

Central to the campaign are two of De'Longhi's one touch fully automatic espresso machines. Rivelia , equipped with Bean Switch technology, allows users to explore different coffee varieties in seconds, from bold espresso to lighter roasts, with an intuitive design that ensures café-quality coffee is accessible even on the busiest mornings. Eletta Explore offers over 50 one-touch recipes, including hot espressos, creamy lattes, and cold brew options, giving coffee lovers the ability to customize their morning cup with ease in just one touch. Together, these machines embody De'Longhi's perfetto philosophy, combining Italian craftsmanship with advanced technology to make every coffee ritual effortless, enjoyable, and uniquely personal.

"This campaign takes a fresh direction from our past work, infusing a splash of humor while bringing our vision for De'Longhi to life. It highlights the innovation behind our convenient automatic machines, showing how they make every morning effortless and elevate the coffee ritual into a truly perfetto experience," said Halie Savage, VP of Marketing, North America.

This is the first global campaign from LOLA MullenLowe, De'Longhi's new creative agency of record, bringing warmth, depth, and cultural relevance to a brand built on timeless Italian excellence. Coffee lovers around the world are encouraged to share their own #Perfetto moments, celebrating how the ritual of coffee is more than instructions – it's a lived experience. This campaign will run throughout the fall in the US and Canada across streaming platforms, digital channels (including YouTube ), and social media.

About De'Longhi:

De'Longhi is based in Treviso, Italy and the global leader in espresso and comfort products. Highest quality, Italian design and meaningful product innovations are the core values of the De'Longhi brand. De'Longhi is present in over 123 countries and creates products in three main categories: espresso, specialty cooking and home comfort. After more than a century of perfecting its products, De'Longhi remains committed to creating innovations that bring convenience and style into every customer's home; making the everyday better. For more information visit www.delonghi.com .

