Brad-Jay Investments welcomes Hullmark as a partner in Jane Finch Mall redevelopment

TORONTO, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Brad-Jay Investments Ltd., owner and operator of Jane Finch Mall since 1968, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Toronto-based real estate developer Hullmark who has acquired a minority interest in the Jane Finch Mall property. Hullmark will act as the Master Development Manager for the project. This marks a major milestone in a multi-decade evolution for the site.

In August 2024, the City of Toronto approved Brad-Jay's development proposal for the Jane Finch Mall site, which outlines a phased, mixed-use plan incorporating housing, retail, and community amenities.

"We've been clear from the beginning that we will take the time needed to find the right partner, and we found that in Hullmark," said Jay Feldman, CEO of Brad-Jay. "Hullmark brings deep experience in thoughtful, community-minded urban development. We're looking forward to working collaboratively in the years ahead to help shape the future of this site in a way that reflects the needs and aspirations of the Jane Finch community."

The company began a community engagement and visioning initiative called 'jfm+' in 2021 to ensure that the future of the site would be shaped in partnership with the local community. Since then, a community engagement team made up of local residents, connected with more than 2,000 Jane Finch residents through one-on-one conversations, walking tours, working sessions, and community wide events.

"We're proud to be part of such a meaningful and community-led redevelopment process," said Jeff Hull, President of Hullmark. "My grandfather, Murphy Hull, played a key role in establishing this neighbourhood – helping bring York Finch General Hospital to life and leaving a lasting legacy in the community. Today, that same spirit of long-term partnership and community focus inspires us. Taking a minority stake in this site reflects our belief in honouring the community's decades-long vision and building together for the next generation."

"This partnership is the culmination of a long-standing relationship where we all believe the sum of the parts are better together," said Noah Rechtsman, Executive Vice President of Hullmark. "Brad-Jay has managed to consistently improve the mall over many years – their successful rezoning imagines the future improvement for the mall, and Hullmark is thrilled to be a partner in delivering value to the partnership and community."

The phased evolution of the site will build on the mall's role as a place to shop, gather, and access services, while introducing housing and amenities to meet the community's evolving needs. It is expected that the mall will continue to remain operational during the first major phases of the plan, which is expected to unfold over the next 15-20 years.

This partnership represents a key milestone in an ongoing planning process. Brad-Jay and Hullmark remain committed to continued engagement with mall tenants and the community as the redevelopment progresses.

For more information about the jfm+ concept plan and engagement process, please visit jfmplus.ca.

About Brad-Jay:

Brad-Jay Investments Ltd. is an affiliate of Southdown Builders Limited, a family-owned company founded more than 75 years ago, involved in the ownership, development and operation of residential and commercial real estate throughout Canada.

About Hullmark:

Hullmark is a real estate investment and development platform committed to shaping a vibrant and transforming urban Toronto. By focusing on cultural clusters, Hullmark plays a unique role in shaping the neighbourhoods they live and work in and look to create spaces that define our city and show the potential of well-designed places.

