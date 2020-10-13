BR Brands and Dixie Brands Inc. Announce Conditional Listing Approval on the Canadian Securities Exchange

DENVER, Colo., Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Dixie Brands Inc. ("Dixie") ( CSE: DIXI.U ), (OTCQX: DXBRF) (Frankfurt: 0QV) (the "Company") announced today that it has received conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for the proposed reverse takeover ("RTO") of Dixie by leading cannabis house of brands, BR Brands, LLC ("BR Brands"). Immediately following the combination of Dixie and BR Brands, the Company will be renamed "BellRock Brands Inc." (the "Resulting Issuer").

Listing of the Resulting Issuer's shares will be subject to satisfaction of all the conditions required by the CSE, including closing of the Transaction, which is currently scheduled to occur within the next couple of weeks. Trading of the Resulting Issuer's shares on the CSE will commence under a new ticker symbol assigned by the CSE that will be announced prior to commencement of trading.

ABOUT BR BRANDS

BR Brands, LLC is a consumer packaged goods platform within the global legal cannabis sector, dedicated to partnering with best-in-class brands that share the same vision of integrity, commitment to consistent dosing and product efficacy. BR Brands is actively deploying new capital into the sector and continues to seek out new partnerships by utilizing a 'buy-and-build' approach to consolidation. Representing one of the largest geographic footprints of cannabis brands to date, BR Brands centralizes strategic capital allocation and key executive functions to maximize operational synergies across its house of brands, with the goal of driving outsized returns for all stakeholders. The founder and exclusive financial partner of BR Brands is Rose Capital , an investment firm focused on providing strategic capital and operating partnerships across the global cannabis sector. For additional information on BR Brands, please visit www.brbrands.com .

ABOUT DIXIE BRANDS

Through its licensed partners, Dixie Brands Inc. has been perfecting the art and science of creating award-winning THC and CBD-infused products for nearly a decade. The Company is a multi-state operator with products currently marketed in California, Colorado, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada and Oklahoma. Dixie's relentless commitment to product innovation from fun to functional has earned the brand a place as one of the industry's most recognized consumer brands. Dixie's portfolio features over 100 products across more than 15 different product categories, representing the industry's finest edibles, beverages, tinctures, topicals and connoisseur grade extractions, as well as world-class CBD-infused wellness products and pet supplements. To find out more about Dixie's innovative products, visit www.dixiebrands.com .

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The information provided in this press release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, made by the Company (or its predecessors) that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements preceded by, followed by or that include words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "targeted", "continues", "forecasts", "designed", "goal", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. Forward-looking statements may relate to future financial conditions, results of operations, plans, objectives, performance or business developments. These statements speak only as at the date they are made and are based on information currently available and on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events, which are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from that which was expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: (i) the regulation of the medical and recreational marijuana industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America and other countries in which the Company may carry on its business; (ii) the ability of the Company to obtain meaningful consumer acceptance and a successful market for its products on a national and international basis at competitive prices; (iii) the ability of the Company to develop and maintain an effective sales network; (iv) the success of the Company in forecasting demand for its products or services; (v) the ability of the Company to maintain pricing and thereby maintain adequate profit margins; (vi) the ability of the Company to achieve adequate intellectual property protection; (vii) the availability of financing opportunities, risks associated with economic conditions, dependence on management and conflicts of interest; and (viii) other risks described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's annual information form dated June 21, 2019.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on certain key expectations and assumptions, including that: (i) the transaction with BR Brands will be completed on the terms described herein; (ii) there will be no material adverse competitive or technological change in condition of the Company's business; (iii) there will be a demand for the Company's products that the Company has accurately forecast; and (iv) there will be no material adverse change in the Company's operations, business or in any governmental regulation affecting the Company or its suppliers.

With respect to the forward-looking statements contained herein, although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements as no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including the risks described above. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by such cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the anticipated results or developments will actually be realized or, even if realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company. The cautionary statements contained or referred to herein should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company and/or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

