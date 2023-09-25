BQE Water Showcases Investment Potential in Upcoming Roadshow in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - BQE Water Inc. (TSXV: BQE), a leader in the treatment and management of mine impacted waters, is hosting an investor roadshow on Tuesday, October 11, 2023, from noon to 2:00 pm in Downtown Vancouver. The investor presentation will include information on our company strategy and spotlight our sector disrupting water treatment technologies, which have allowed us to achieve growth in recurring revenues, making BQE Water an appealing investment opportunity going forward.

BQE Water has demonstrated remarkable financial results over the past five years:

Over 180% growth in GAAP revenues.

Record high revenues in 2022.

Increased working capital by over 450%.

The mining industry has a vital role in supplying the critical metals needed for global decarbonization. BQE Water is at the forefront in providing sustainable water management and treatment solutions to enable mining operations to be both environmentally responsible and socially acceptable. More than half of the company's revenues today are "recurring," showcasing the strength of the company's business model centered around production of clean water throughout the life of mining projects.

Prospective investors are invited to attend the roadshow to learn more about BQE Water's innovative water treatment technologies and explore investment opportunities, please RSVP to [email protected]

About BQE Water

BQE Water is a service provider specializing in water treatment and management for metals mining, smelting and refining. We are helping to transform the way the industry thinks about water in the context of natural resource projects by offering services and expertise which enables more sustainable water management practices and improved overall project performance at reduced risks. BQE Water invests in innovation and has developed unique intellectual property through the commercialization of several new technologies at mine sites around the world for organizations including Glencore, Jiangxi Copper, Freeport-McMoRan and the US EPA. BQE Water is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BQE. Visit www.bqewater.com for more information.

