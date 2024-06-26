BQE Water Reports 2024 AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - BQE Water Inc. (TSXV: BQE), a leader in the treatment and management of mine impacted waters, reports the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on June 25, 2024 in Vancouver, Canada.

A total of 626,623 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 49.50% of the total BQE Water shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting. All director nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 17, 2024 were elected to hold office as directors of the Company until the next Annual General Meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The shareholders approved all matters as proposed by the Board of Directors and Management in the Information Circular, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About BQE Water

BQE Water is a service provider specializing in water treatment and management for metals mining, smelting and refining. We are helping to transform the way the industry thinks about water in the context of natural resource projects by offering services and expertise which enables more sustainable water management practices and improved overall project performance at reduced risks. BQE Water invests in innovation and has developed unique intellectual property through the commercialization of several new technologies at mine sites around the world for organizations including Glencore, Jiangxi Copper, Freeport-McMoRan and the US EPA. BQE Water is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BQE. Visit www.bqewater.com for more information.

For further information please contact: BQE Water Inc., Suite 200 - 30 East 6th Avenue, Vancouver, BC Canada V5T 1J4; David Kratochvil, President & CEO, [email protected]; Heman Wong, CFO, [email protected], 604 685 1243 or 1 800 537 3073