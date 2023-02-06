BQE Water Directors Recognized for Lifetime Achievements in Mining & Metallurgical Extraction

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - BQE Water Inc. (TSXV: BQE), a leader in the treatment and management of mine impacted waters, proudly congratulates Clem Pelletier and Chris Fleming – two long serving Directors of the Company – for their recent awards in recognition of their life-long contributions to the mining industry.

Clem Pelletier, a process chemist/metallurgist who was one of the Company's founding Directors had served on various committees from 2000 until 2018 and continues to serve as a technical advisor, is the recipient of the 2022 Robert R. Hedley Award for Excellence in Social and Environmental Responsibility as presented by the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) of British Columbia. This award honours individuals for their significant contributions to the social or environmental responsibility of projects, including impacts that increase equity, diversity and inclusion. For more than 50 years, Clem Pelletier has championed environmental impact studies and collaboration with Indigenous groups for the permitting of major mining projects worldwide.

Chris Fleming, a chemist/metallurgist joined the BQE Water Board in 2007 and continues to serve as one of the Company Directors today. Chris was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Canadian Mineral Processors (CMP), a Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Technical Society. Granted from time to time when merited to an individual who has been a CIM/CMP member for 20 years, this award recognizes outstanding contributions to the science of mineral processing. Chris Fleming through his more than 40-year career, has contributed significantly to the advancement of metallurgy, most notably for his work in commercialization of the carbon-in-pulp and resin-in-pulp processes in gold extraction and more recently the development of the SART process.

"There are no more deserving recipients for these awards than Clem and Chris," said David Kratochvil, President & CEO of BQE Water. "We are honoured to be given the opportunity to work and learn from the best in the industry. While their guidance has been invaluable to our development, I also feel proud that BQE Water played a role in their pursuit of helping the mining industry to do better and that we will carry on part of their legacy for years to come."

About BQE Water

BQE Water is a service provider specializing in water treatment and management for metals mining, smelting and refining. We are helping to transform the way the industry thinks about water in the context of natural resource projects by offering services and expertise which enables more sustainable water management practices and improved overall project performance at reduced risks. BQE Water invests in innovation and has developed unique intellectual property through the commercialization of several new technologies at mine sites around the world for organizations including Glencore, Jiangxi Copper, Freeport-McMoRan and the US EPA. BQE Water is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BQE. Visit www.bqewater.com for more information.

