BPO Uses Call-Back Technology to Drastically Improve Customer Service for 20+ Retail Brands

Radial Inc. leverages Fonolo Voice Call-Backs tactically to meet and exceed Service Level Agreements, while boosting their CSat scores.

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Leading BPO and e-commerce solutions provider, Radial Inc., has reported a significant improvement in call center performance and overall customer satisfaction through their tactical use of Fonolo's Voice Call-Back technology. Fonolo has published a success story to highlight Radial's call-back adoption journey and share insights on how they use call-backs strategically for over 20 different retail brands.

As the leading provider of cloud-based call-back solutions, Fonolo is committed to helping contact centers deliver the best possible customer experience, even in unprecedented times. When faced with skyrocketing call volumes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Radial turned to Fonolo's call-back technology to dramatically lower abandonment rates and average hold time, while boosting FCR and CSat scores.

Robin Gomez, Radial's Director of Customer Care Innovation, says his team performed real-world testing to see the impact of Fonolo Voice Call-Backs. "We saw the abandonment rate dramatically drop when we offered the call-back option. When we turned call-backs off, the abandon rates would skyrocket again."

Shai Berger is the CEO at Fonolo. He says that part of Fonolo's commitment to supporting contact centers involves sharing helpful tactics and approaches to make the most of their call-back technology.

"Most call-back solutions out there are 'one-size-fits-all'. Fonolo lets businesses customize their call-back offering, making it a very powerful tool," says Berger. "When paired with the right strategy, call-backs can make a world of difference for call center staff and their customers."

Today, Radial uses call-backs to support over 20 retail brands across a range of industries, including apparel, sporting goods, cosmetics, and luxury items. "Our team at Radial has different strategies and tactics to address the unique needs of each brand," notes Gomez. "Based on in-depth analysis of their daily volumes and patterns, we tune and tweak our call-back configurations to keep cost per contact low while providing top service."

Radial continues to champion Fonolo by recommending Voice Call-Backs to their clients. Gomez says they can demonstrate its positive impact on their past service level agreements (SLAs), as well as its ability to lower mounting call queues and improve the quality of their customer service. Their record of success has made the tool very appealing to brands they work with.

"We've learned a lot from using call-backs," says Gomez. "We can show how they've worked successfully in the past, and we look forward to offering this technology to more of our clients."

About Radial

Radial, Inc., a bpost group company, is the leader in ecommerce solutions. Premier brands around the world confidently partner with Radial to deliver their brand promises, anticipate and respond to industry disruption, and compete in a rapidly evolving market. Our expansive network of fulfillment centers, flexible transportation services and advanced omnichannel technologies, help clients meet increasing consumer expectations and maintain market competitiveness.

With our personal customer care services and intelligent payment and fraud solutions, brands confidently deliver high-value customer experiences required today. We are flexible, scalable, and focused on our clients' business objectives. Learn how we deliver today's retail for you at radial.com and follow us on Twitter @radialcorp.

About Fonolo

Fonolo, the industry leader in cloud-based call-back solutions, has revolutionized the way contact centers interact with customers through web, mobile, and voice. The company's patented call-back technology empowers customers with an innovative alternative to waiting on hold.

Fonolo's award-winning solutions are trusted by a growing list of call centers who aim to enhance their customer experience. From Fortune 500 companies to SMBs, Fonolo is valued by customers for its scalability, expertise, and proven ROI.

