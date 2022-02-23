BPG Metals Corp. to Attend BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - BPG Metals Corp. ("BPGM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the BMO Capital Markets' 31st Global Metals & Mining Conference from February 27 to March 2, 2022, in Hollywood, Florida.

Luis Azevedo, Executive Chairman & CEO; Dr Nicole Adshead-Bell, Lead Director; Stephen Quin, Director and Alex Penha, EVP Corporate Development will be available for meetings throughout the conference to discuss BPGM's Luanga PGM (Pd+Pt+Rh) + Au + Ni Project and its business plans.

As announced on January 25, 2022, BPGM has entered into a letter of intent to pursue a reverse takeover transaction (the "RTO") with Jabbo Capital Corp. (TSXV: JAB.P), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111590/Jabbo-Capital-Corp.-Enters-into-Letter-of-Intent-for-Qualifying-Transaction-with-BPG-Metals-Corp.

The Company has recently completed a non-brokered, pre-RTO, private placement for total proceeds of US$5.0 million. No finders' fees were paid in connection with this financing.

About BPG Metals Corp.

BPGM is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing the Luanga PGM + gold + nickel project in the world class Carajás Mineral Province of Brazil.

BPGM benefits from a superb location, close to operating mines, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure including environmentally friendly hydro grid power.

BPGM was founded by a management team and board with extensive Brazilian and PGM exploration, permitting, project financing, construction, and operating experience. This includes Luis Azevedo, Executive Chairman & CEO; Simon Mottram, President; Alex Penha, EVP Corporate Development and Independent Directors, Dr Nicole Adshead-Bell, Stuart Comline, Tony Polglase and Stephen Quin.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "pursue", "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all a definitive agreement with Jabbo Capital Corp. will be negotiated and executed in a timely manner; conditions precedent to completion of the RTO will be completed in a timely manner and as expected; necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected and general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information: Alex Penha, EVP Corporate Development, [email protected]