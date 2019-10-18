BPA Worldwide and Centro Launch Full Service Solution for Audience-Driven Advertising Programs

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - BPA Worldwide, the parent organization of Canada-based CCAB, and Centro have teamed up to offer a turnkey solution to deploy audience-driven advertising including audience extension and account based marketing (ABM). The new solution leverages Basis by Centro as a technology platform powering digital media activation and is exclusively created for BPA Media Exchange member publishers.

"B2B publishers have a wealth of first-party audience data that differentiates them and elevates their value," said John Hyland, VP of publisher solutions, Centro. "Centro and BPA Media Exchange are working with synergy to give publishers access to powerful technology that automates and scales campaigns on all major digital channels beyond owned-and-operated sites."

Extending the audience beyond owned-and-operated media has been the fastest growing area for B2B digital adverting. Targeting the audience on any digital channel they are using, based on user demographics or company affiliations, requires scale, media planning and expert activation across the web.

Basis provides digital publishers with capabilities to plan, buy, analyze, bill and reconcile media campaigns via a single interface. Basis is the industry's most comprehensive, automated and intelligent digital media platform that consolidates operations across programmatic, direct, search, and social campaigns.

"We created the Media Exchange to balance publishers' operational efficiencies and brand quality," said Scott Roulet, VP, BPA Media Exchange. "The key to performance requires a team of experts and Centro's media team has a proven track record of success and industry knowledge."

About BPA Worldwide. BPA Worldwide is in the business of providing assurance. For 80+ years as a not-for-profit assurance service provider, BPA was originally created by advertisers, advertising agencies and the media industry to audit audience claims used in the buying and selling of advertising. Performing nearly 2,100 annual audits of media channels in more than 20 countries, BPA is a trusted resource for compliance and assurance services.

BPA's services have expanded with the launch of the BPA iCompli brand to assist in the creation of standards and external assurance thereof. We do so for government and industry bodies. BPA iCompli Technology Assurance provides verification that companies are compliant with industry standards in the digital advertising ecosystem.

BPA iCompli Sustainability provides gap analysis, competitor benchmarking and external assurance for companies interested in following GRI, SASB, ASTM and ISO sustainability and corporate social responsibility guidelines and standards.

The latest innovation to move the industry forward is the BPA Media Exchange, an online private marketplace which offers automated media solutions for buyers and sellers of digital advertising.

