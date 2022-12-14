BPA Worldwide, Alliance for Audited Media Agree to Merge

Pending Member Vote, Industry Auditing Organizations Join Forces to Increase Assurance Across Media Channels

SHELTON, Conn. and LISLE, Ill., Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The boards of directors of the Alliance for Audited Media and BPA Worldwide have unanimously approved a plan for the two companies to merge. The two not-for-profit media auditing organizations are joining forces to increase trust and assurance across media channels through innovative service development.

The combined company plans to leverage its complementary expertise to provide a comprehensive suite of services to increase transparency and accountability in media, differentiate high quality media outlets and service providers, and allow buyers to choose quality and maximize return on media investments.

"Demand for increased digital advertising assurance is a driving force in bringing AAM and BPA together," explained Chris Black, SVP, global lead for Zenith and AAM chairman. "Combining our expertise will be a catalyst for more transparency, better services and increased confidence across the industry."

"BPA and AAM share a common vision to help buyers buy better and quality sellers sell more," added David Adelman, founder and CEO of OCD Media and BPA chairman. "Together, we will do this across channels — websites, newsletters, events, print, out-of-home, podcasts and ad tech — and across compliance areas such as advertising, editorial, privacy and sustainability."

AAM and BPA members will vote on the merger in January 2023. Pending member and regulatory approval, the merger is expected to be completed in spring 2023. AAM's CEO and managing director, Tom Drouillard, will be CEO. BPA's CEO, Rich Murphy, will be president. More information is available in the AAM/BPA Merger Resource Hub.

About BPA Worldwide. BPA Worldwide is in the business of providing assurance. For 90+ years as a not-for-profit assurance service provider, BPA was originally created by advertisers, advertising agencies and the media industry to audit audience claims used in the buying and selling of advertising. BPA's services have expanded with the launch of BPA iCompli to assist in the creation and assurance of external standards. BPA iCompli now includes: Technology Assurance, Sustainability, Privacy and Data Protection, and the BPA Media Exchange, an online private marketplace which offers automated media solutions for buyers and sellers of digital advertising.

About the Alliance for Audited Media. The Alliance for Audited Media powers transparency and collaboration between North America's leading media professionals. With more than 100 years of experience in print and digital media audits, AAM is an industry recognized leader in cross-media verification with unparalleled expertise across channels including web, mobile, email and print. Today AAM offers an avenue for media buyers and sellers to connect, forge relationships and transact with trust by delivering authentic, credible data. To learn how AAM brings trust and transparency to today's media industry, visit auditedmedia.com.

SOURCE CCAB, Division of BPA Worldwide

