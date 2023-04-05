MONTREAL, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Bouthillette Parizeau (BPA), an engineering firm specializing in buildings for the institutional, commercial, multi-residential and industrial markets, as well as in eco-friendly and LEED buildings today announced that it has acquired Ottawa-based structural engineering consultants Cleland Jardine Engineering Ltd.

Cleland Jardine Logo (CNW Group/Bouthillette Parizeau)

"By adding Cleland Jardine and its 65 employees to the BPA team, we will grow our presence in the Ottawa area, becoming more firmly rooted in Ontario and positioning ourselves to offer services in all provinces across the country," said Patrick St-Onge, Executive Vice-President at BPA.

"This transaction reinforces BPA's position as a leader in building engineering by strengthening our structural engineering practice as well as adding the building science service to our offering," stated Dominic Latour, CEO of BPA.

"Teaming up with Cleland Jardine aligns with our ambitious strategic objective of expanding our team and our reach across Canada, while being recognized as a leader in building engineering, from coast to coast," added Mr. Latour.

BPA and Cleland Jardine share similar values of integrity and excellence, as well as a common vision of expanding their services across Canada.

"By formalizing our long-standing collaboration with BPA, we will be able to combine our expertise in structural engineering and building science with BPA's complementary talent in mechanical and electrical engineering to provide a comprehensive service offering for our clients and reach new markets," remarked Robert Jardine, P. Eng., Partner and Chief Operating Officer of Cleland Jardine. "At the same time, our employees will enjoy enhanced career development opportunities by gaining access to larger scale projects."

This is the first acquisition by BPA following an initial investment by CDPQ in 2022 to support BPA's pan-Canadian strategic development plan and accelerate growth.

ABOUT BPA

Bouthillette Parizeau (BPA) is an engineering firm specialized in buildings for the institutional, commercial, multi-residential and industrial markets. Its 675 employees provide expertise in mechanical and electrical engineering, sustainable development and energy efficiency, structural engineering, telecommunications, security, building automation, acoustics, food services and commissioning. The firm serves Canadian communities in Québec, Ontario, the North, Alberta and British Columbia. For more information on BPA, visit bpa.ca .

ABOUT CLELAND JARDINE ENGINEERING

Cleland Jardine Engineering is a consulting engineering firm specializing in the structural investigation, analysis, design and construction review of new buildings, and their components, as well as the rehabilitation and renovation of existing buildings across Canada. Since 1993, Cleland Jardine has completed thousands of projects in Ottawa, Toronto, across Canada, and overseas, on a wide range of private and publicly owned facilities, with construction values exceeding $200 million. For more information on Cleland Jardine, visit clelandjardine.com.

