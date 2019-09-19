BP Energy Partners, LLC Announces Equity Investment From HarbourVest Partners For Minority Stake In Mesa Natural Gas Solutions, LLC

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ -- BP Energy Partners, LLC (BPEP) has announced an equity investment of $52 million dollars from HarbourVest Partners, for a minority position in Mesa Natural Gas Solutions, LLC (Mesa), a portfolio company of BP Natural Gas Opportunity Partners, LP. Mesa is a US based power solutions company specializing in the manufacturing, sales, leasing and operations of natural gas and liquid propane-powered mobile and stationary generator sets. Mesa generator sets are used for prime power, demand response, backup power and microgrid applications in the energy, commercial and industrial sectors. Mesa serves as a solution to lowering energy costs and capital expenditures with increased reliability and operational up-time while decreasing emissions, flaring and customers' overall carbon footprint.

BP Energy Partners, LLC is a private equity firm focused primarily on middle-market control investments within the Natural Gas Value Chain. In addition to capital, BPEP is dedicated to bringing relationships, management expertise, and operating experience to partner with entrepreneurs, family run businesses and management teams with the goal of growing investments that advance cost effective and solutions-oriented energy and environmental initiatives. Originally sponsored by T. Boone Pickens, BPEP was founded in 2013 and currently manages over $500 million in committed capital.

For further information: For further information: Loren Soetenga, BP Energy Partners, IR and Business Development, 214-265-8473, https://www.bpenergypartners.com, or Scott Gromer, Mesa Natural Gas Solutions, President and CEO, 307-472-6372, https://www.mesangs.com, http://www.bpenergypartners.com

