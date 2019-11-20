Boyuan Construction Provides Clarification re Website Address

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Boyuan Construction Group, Inc., (TSX: BOY) ("Boyuan" or the "Company") today provides clarification regarding its English language website address. The Company's previous English language website address, www.boyurangroup.com, is no longer available and has been replaced by www.boyuangroup.cn.

The notice and access documents mailed to Boyuan shareholders for its upcoming shareholders meeting scheduled for December 12, 2019 included the old website address. Shareholders should visit www.boyuangroup.cn to access the Company's management information circular and annual report with respect to the shareholders' meeting. In addition, these meeting materials are available on www.sedar.com under the Company's profile, as well at https://materials.proxyvote.com/10363P.

About Boyuan Construction Group, Inc.

Backed by a longstanding track record, Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. ("Boyuan" or the "Company") has the knowledge and expertise to design and build a wide range of commercial and residential developments, as well as municipal infrastructure and engineering projects. Based in Jiaxing City and with a growing presence in both Zhejiang Province and Hainan Province, Boyuan focuses on construction projects in China's fast-growing regions of the Yangtze River Delta and the Hainan Province. The Company's current project backlog includes residential, commercial, industrial and mixed-use developments. For more information visit www.boyuangroup.cn.

For further information: Boyuan Construction Group, Paul Law, CFO, +(852) 9329 5088, paullaw@zjboyuan.com.cn; NATIONAL Capital Markets, Trevor Heisler, Investor Relations, (416) 848-1434, theisler@national.ca