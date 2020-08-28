Boyuan Construction Group Completes Voluntary Delisting from the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. (the "Company") announced that that following the receipt of final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Company completed the voluntary delisting of its common shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange as at the closing of the market on August 27, 2020. The Company will apply to the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities to cease to be a reporting issuer in each Canadian jurisdiction in which it is a reporting issuer.

About Boyuan Construction Group, Inc.

Backed by a longstanding track record, Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. ("Boyuan" or the "Company") has the knowledge and expertise to design and build a wide range of commercial and residential developments, as well as municipal infrastructure and engineering projects. Based in Jiaxing City and with a growing presence in both Zhejiang Province and Hainan Province, Boyuan focuses on construction projects in China's fast-growing regions of the Yangtze River Delta and the Hainan Province. The Company's current project backlog includes residential, commercial, industrial and mixed-use developments. For more information visit www.boyuangroup.cn.

For further information: Boyuan Construction Group, Paul Law, CFO, +(852) 9329 5088, [email protected]; NATIONAL Capital Markets, Trevor Heisler, Investor Relations, (416) 848-1434, [email protected]