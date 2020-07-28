Boyuan Construction Announces Management Change

TORONTO, July 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. (TSX:BOY) ("Boyuan" or the "Company") announced today that Ms. Ren Shu resigned as a director of the Company, effective today.

Ms. Ren is a licenced lawyer in China and has been a director of the Company since December 2008. Ms. Ren also served as Boyuan's corporate secretary from December 2009 to May 2019. Ms. Ren resigned from the board due to the request from her law firm for business regulatory compliance purposes.

"Ms. Ren has served the Company faithfully and diligently for over 10 years and the Company and the board benefited greatly from her contribution," stated Mr. Shou Cailiang, Chairman and CEO of Boyuan. "Boyuan and its board members thank Ms. Ren for her service and wish her success in future endeavors."

The Boyuan board will now be comprised of six board members, including Mr. Shou Cailiang (Chairman), Mr. Francis Leong (Lead Director), Mr. Jack Duffy, Mr. Fang Li Xin, Ms. Liu Man Hong and Mr. Tang Wei.

About Boyuan Construction Group, Inc.

Backed by a longstanding track record, Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. ("Boyuan" or the "Company") has the knowledge and expertise to design and build a wide range of commercial and residential developments, as well as municipal infrastructure and engineering projects. Based in Jiaxing City and with a growing presence in both Zhejiang Province and Hainan Province, Boyuan focuses on construction projects in China's fast-growing regions of the Yangtze River Delta and the Hainan Province. The Company's current project backlog includes residential, commercial, industrial and mixed-use developments. For more information visit www.boyuangroup.cn.

SOURCE Boyuan Construction Group, Inc.

