Boyuan Construction announces director election results

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. (TSX:BOY) ("Boyuan" or the "Company") announced today that all of the nominees listed in its information circular for the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on December 12, 2019 in Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of Boyuan. Each such director will serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed or they otherwise cease to serve as directors.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Shou Cailiang 14,706,656 85.24% 2,546,100 14.76% John Jack Duffy 14,471,956 83.88% 2,780,800 16.12% Liu Manhong 14,468,656 83.86% 2,784,100 16.14% Francis Leong 14,471,956 83.88% 2,780,800 16.12% Dr. Fang Lixin 14,468,656 83.86% 2,784,100 16.14% Ren Shu 14,468,656 83.86% 2,784,100 16.14% Tang Wei 14,468,656 83.86% 2,784,100 16.14%

Each director nominee received a greater number of votes "for" than were designated as "withheld", therefore no nominee shall be required to submit a resignation in accordance with the Company's majority voting policy, adopted by the board of directors of the Company as required by the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

