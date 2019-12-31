Boyuan Construction Announces Completion of Further Private Placement

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. (TSX: BOY) ("Boyuan" or the "Company") today announced that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 1,100,000 common shares at a price of C$0.31 per share for gross proceeds of C$341,000. All subscribers in the private placement are arm's length parties. The securities issued in the private placement are subject to a four month resale restriction period expiring May 1, 2020.

The Company intends to use the majority of the net proceeds of the private placement to finance the working capital required to secure, commence and execute two potential projects. These two projects in the Company's pipeline are currently being negotiated and are most likely to be secured within the next 12 months based on the progress made in the negotiation process. The remaining net proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes.

About Boyuan Construction Group, Inc.

Backed by a longstanding track record, Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. ("Boyuan" or the "Company") has the knowledge and expertise to design and build a wide range of commercial and residential developments, as well as municipal infrastructure and engineering projects. Based in Jiaxing City and with a growing presence in both Zhejiang Province and Hainan Province, Boyuan focuses on construction projects in China's fast-growing regions of the Yangtze River Delta and the Hainan Province. The Company's current project backlog includes residential, commercial, industrial and mixed-use developments. For more information visit www.boyuangroup.cn.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes forward-looking information, which is information relating to future events or the Company's future performance and which is inherently uncertain. All information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, management's expectation to use the proceeds of the private placement. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this news release. Some of the risks and other factors which could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to: political and economic conditions in China and other risks included in the Company's AIF for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 and in the Company's public disclosure documents filed with certain Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

SOURCE Boyuan Construction Group, Inc.

For further information: Boyuan Construction Group, Paul Law, CFO, +(852) 9329 5088, [email protected]; NATIONAL Capital Markets, Trevor Heisler, Investor Relations, (416) 848-1434, [email protected]