Boyd Autobody & Glass Leadership Announcement

WINNIPEG, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - After 22 years of dedicated service, Eric Danberg, President of Boyd Autobody & Glass, has announced his retirement, which will be effective March 31, 2020.

"Eric will be greatly missed not only for his tremendous business acumen, industry knowledge, leadership and significant contributions to Boyd Autobody & Glass, but also for his sense of humour, integrity and overall quality as a person. We wish Eric the very best in this next chapter of his life," said Tim O'Day, President & COO of the Boyd Group.

We are very pleased to announce Tony Canade, President of Assured Automotive, will be appointed to the role of Chief Operating Officer, Canadian Operations, for the Boyd Group Inc., effective January 1, 2020. In this expanded role, Tony will assume responsibility for Boyd Autobody & Glass in addition to the Assured business. He will continue reporting to O'Day.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company"), directly and through subsidiaries, is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centers in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates locations in five Canadian provinces under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass ( http://www.boydautobody.com ) and Assured Automotive ( http://www.assuredauto.ca ), as well as in 27 U.S. states under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass ( http://www.gerbercollision.com ). The Company uses newly acquired brand names during a transition period until acquired locations have been rebranded.The Company is also a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with locations across 34 U.S. states under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claim Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. GNCS has approximately 5,500 affiliated glass provider locations and 4,600 affiliated emergency roadside services providers throughout the U.S. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Income Fund, please visit our website at ( http://www.boydgroup.com ).

