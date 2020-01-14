Boyd Autobody & Glass Acquires Repair Location in Parksville, British Columbia

WINNIPEG, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Boyd Group") announced that it has acquired a collision repair center in Parksville, British Columbia. The location previously operated as Crashpad Collision.

Parksville is located on the east coast of Vancouver Island in the heart of Oceanside and is approximately 30 kilometers north of the Boyd Autobody & Glass shop in Nanaimo.

"We are excited to add this location that has served the area so well," said Tony Canade, Boyd Group Chief Operating Officer, Canadian Operations. "We look forward to providing the signature friendly service that Boyd Autobody & Glass is known for."

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd at the coordinates below for more information.

