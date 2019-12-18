Boxing Day at Best Buy Returns with Doors Open at 6.a.m and Huge Holiday Savings

BURNABY, BC, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Best Buy Canada stores will open their doors early on Boxing Day, December 26, for excited customers looking to score the best deals of the season. Best Buy is inviting media to capture the excitement of shoppers taking advantage of huge savings. Best Buy's store leaders will be onsite and available for interviews to talk about the hottest Boxing Day deals.

Most Best Buy stores across the country open at 6:00 a.m. on December 26. Line-ups of eager shoppers keen to secure the in-store door-crashers are expected to form well before then.

A full list of the hottest Boxing Day deals can be found here. Online, the Boxing Day deals kick off on December 24 at 6:00 p.m. EST on BestBuy.ca. The sale continues online and in-store until January 4, 2019.

When: Thursday, December 26, 2019

Doors open at 6:00 a.m.*





*STORE HOURS (some exceptions apply):

Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan: 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Ontario: 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

(with the exception of Brantford: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; North Bay: 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Sault Ste. Marie: closed)

Quebec: 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

(with the exception of Montreal Centreville and Gatineau: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.)

New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island: Closed



Where: Best Buy stores across Canada and online at BestBuy.ca.

Visuals and interview opportunities:

Excited customers lined up at Best Buy (expected before 6:00 a.m. in most markets)

in most markets) Canadians taking advantage of the spectacular savings

Blue Shirts and Geek Squad agents helping customers with their purchases

Deals not to be missed include:

LG 75" 4K TV - $999.99 Save $800 (Web code: 13808493)

TV - Save (Web code: 13808493) Asus 15.6" Intel Core i5 Laptop - $649.99 Save $300 (Web code: 13974642)

Save (Web code: 13974642) Samsung 70" 4K - $899.99 Save $600 (Web code: 13893614)

- Save (Web code: 13893614) Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Office Bundle - $799.99 Save $370 (Web code: B0012387)

Save (Web code: B0012387) PS4 Pro Console with NHL 20 - $369.99 Save $130 (Web code: 13862226)

Save (Web code: 13862226) Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell and Google Nest mini - $219.99 Save $150 (Web code: 12222651/13962884)

To view all the deals for Boxing Day, to locate a store, or for more information, visit BestBuy.ca.

SOURCE Best Buy Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Milena D'Agostino, Weber Shandwick, mdagostino@webershandwick.com | (647) 202-4132