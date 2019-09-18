Bow Valley College Selects TerraHub Technologies for Blockchain and Biometric Enabled Digital Credentials

"We are excited to have Bow Valley College join our network. We consider Bow Valley College to be an industry leader when it comes to understanding the impact of emerging technologies and the relationship to the student body. TerraHub is proud to be standing shoulder to shoulder with Bow Valley College in this initiative" said TerraHub CRO and Co-Founder John Dugdale.

The two organizations have been closely collaborating on this program targeted at enabling Bow Valley College graduates to carry validated credentials anywhere and anytime. "We recognize the value that having a blockchain enabled credentialing system will have for our students and our partners. We have committed to working with TerraHub to implement the Credential Wallet and helping TerraHub build a blockchain community for individuals and organizations interested in the transformative power of this technology. We are entering an era where we need simple, convenient and secure ways to share our qualifications and credentials, in a global setting. Our students come from across the globe and work across the globe. Digital credentials, accessed through blockchain, make it easy to both show and validate in-demand skills, knowledge and competencies. This is crucial in an economy where talent needs to be quickly matched to emerging business needs" said Laura Jo Gunter, President Bow Valley College.

Credential Wallet, a module within the Sync Suite, connects the accreditor, the student/worker and the employer in a network that stays constantly up to date. This real-time, indisputable and tamper-proof software provides the individual with the ability to instantly share qualifications and education in the form of degrees, diplomas, accreditations and certificates. It comes with built-in intelligence and prompts for recertification based on expiration or geographic requirements, and AI biometric capabilities for authenticating users. From an employer's perspective, this becomes a strong value proposition for efficient workforce management: fit for duty, fast check-ins and required certifications of all workers who enter a work site. A manager will always know who is on site and if they meet the criteria to be performing a job.

About TerraHub:

TerraHub is a leading edge software company based in Calgary, Alberta with a focus in private blockchain and artificial intelligence. For more information please visit www.terrahub.ca

About Bow Valley College:

As Alberta's largest College with 16,000 full- and part-time learners, Bow Valley College is a leader in business, health, community studies, creative technologies, adult upgrading, and English Language Learning.

