Bow Valley College Jumps Ahead in Ranking of Top 50 Research Colleges in Canada

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Bow Valley College moved up Research Infosource Inc's annual rankings this year to 30th in the country, and first overall for income growth. With over 153% growth, Bow Valley College significantly outpaced the average increase of 19.8% in year over year research revenue nationally.

In total, this $4.7 million investment in applied research is being used to inform teaching practice, entrepreneurial success, and to push hard-won insights into the world of work where they can grow Alberta's economy.

Research funding at Bow Valley College allowed advancements in the application of health care technologies such as VR simulations to replace some clinical placement hours, high-fidelity AI mannikins, and interactive robotics. These research initiatives will help produce better trained healthcare workers and improve patient care and outcomes. (CNW Group/Bow Valley College)

Significant funding came through Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) and Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC). The funding covered applications of virtual reality, motion capture technology, and the creation of an immersive simulation room. High-fidelity AI training mannikins and an interactive robot are also being used to improve health care training and outcomes.

"These enhancements have made our research possible – research that shows these technologies lead to more efficient learning and stronger clinical skills," says Melissa Bruce, program chair in the School of Health and Wellness at Bow Valley College. "There are significant benefits for both students and the broader healthcare community."

The completed research initiatives are vital to improving productivity, including the streamlining of recognition of foreign healthcare credentials, advancing Black entrepreneurship and early childhood education.

"Moving up the list again this year validates the impact and value created by our research teams," says Tanya McDonald, Dean of Research and Innovation at Bow Valley College. "Improved understanding and access to leading-edge infrastructure help lift up the lives of our graduates, their families, and Alberta's economy."

As part of its effort to provide an education that pairs academic excellence with practical relevance, Bow Valley College has set a goal of becoming a top 20 research college in Canada, a key marker of success in the Launch | Advance | Evolve strategic plan.

About Bow Valley College

Bow Valley College is Calgary's college with local impact and global reach, serving more than 15,000 students. We launch our students by preparing them for in-demand jobs through high-quality, future-oriented education. We advance our graduates into careers in healthcare, technology, business, entertainment arts, social services, and more, contributing to our economy and community. We evolve our students through work-integrated learning, upskilling, and reskilling. Proud to be named one of Canada's Top 50 research colleges, our applied research focuses on health and educational technology, and social innovation. Home to the Digital Entertainment Nexus, Calgary's first esports arena, and the Bears varsity team, Bow Valley College is celebrating 60 years of student success. Learn more about the opportunities we create at bowvalleycollege.ca.

SOURCE Bow Valley College

Media Requests: Bill Macfarlane, External Communications Specialist, Bow Valley College, 403-681-7393, [email protected]