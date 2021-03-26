Bow City Storage opens 24/7 secure access, fully climate controlled facility near downtown Calgary

CALGARY, AB, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Bow City Storage is excited to announce the recent opening of a new urban and state of the art 6 story self storage facility west of downtown in Calgary, Alberta, conveniently located on 10th Ave SW and easily accessible from Bow Trail and Crowchild Trail.

This facility was purpose built with 4 indoor heated drive in loading bays, offers smartphone access and is fully climate controlled. The overheight ceiling ground floor units are perfect for small businesses needing space for their inventory or equipment. Unit sizes ranging from 25 to 450 square feet provide versatility to personal use and business customers needing long term or short term storage. Bow City Storage provides 24/7 secure access and has invested in substantial security and camera monitoring to ensure all belongings, whether personal or business-related, are protected yet conveniently accessible.

Customers visiting Bow City Storage will meet the friendly staff and a bright and inviting retail area. Bow City Storage has a full e-commerce website where customers can book a unit on their smartphone and subsequently move in to their storage unit all within the span of 15 minutes. Bow City Storage also sells a wide range of moving supplies and offers truck rentals.

Siea, Bow City Storage's General Manager notes: "We are thrilled to offer secure urban self storage to Calgarians. The local community has been very welcoming and we look forward to being an active member of the surrounding communities. The building was carefully designed by local Calgarians who have a long history in self storage. The facility's location, combined with its innovative customer-centric features, truly make the customer's storage experience as secure, convenient and stress-free as possible."

Bow City Storage – 10th Ave SW Location is now open. Customers can book their own secure space by visiting www.bowcitystorage.ca or calling 403 BOW CITY (403 269-2489).

MORE ABOUT BOW CITY STORAGE

Bow City Storage – 10th Ave SW Location is Bow City Storage's first location. The locally owned and operated company is managed by a team of Calgarians who previously owned and managed a national portfolio of self storage facilities. The team is committed to applying leading technology and software for enhanced security and convenience.

For further information: about using Storage Units for personal or business use in Calgary, please visit www.bowcitystorage.ca, call 403 269-2489 or email [email protected]

