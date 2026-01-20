BOURSIN® BRINGS CANADIANS A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND, DELICIOUSLY INDULGENT APRÈS-SKI-THRU EXPERIENCE AT BLUE MOUNTAIN

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - This winter, Boursin® Canada introduces a first-of-its-kind experience that reimagines traditional après-ski and how Canadians come together during the colder months - introducing the Boursin® Après-Ski Thru: bringing a playful, outdoor moment to one of Canada's popular winter destinations, Blue Mountain. Designed for skiers and winter weekenders, the experience invites guests into a vibrant, indulgent setting inspired by food, connection, and the spontaneous joy of Canadian snowy days. The best part? Guests can ski through (yes, ski-thru!) to pick-up their complimentary Boursin® cheese boards, to enjoy and with friends at the Boursin® hill-side Après-Ski experience.

Taking place on Saturday, January 31 and Sunday, February 1, 2026, guests can ski through or stroll up to the chalet–inspired Boursin® Après-Ski-Thru to receive a complimentary Boursin® cheese plate made for sharing, featuring a Boursin® puck of seasonal favourites including Boursin® Garlic & Fine Herbs or Boursin® Cranberry & Pepper, paired with thoughtfully curated accompaniments such as seasonal vegetables, olives and charcuterie. Each board is served with hot apple cider or hot chocolate, the perfect way to warm up after a morning on the slopes.

The experience continues after guests ski through the hillside chalet-inspired outpost where they can enjoy a high-energy Boursin® Après-Ski experience featuring an outdoor lounge, glowing fire pits, an immersive ski-lift content studio, and sounds by notable Toronto DJ and Content Creator, Elise Purdon.

The Boursin® Après-Ski Thru carves out yet another delicious occasion where Boursin® is the centerpiece, bringing Canadians together for indulgent experiences one bite at a time, no matter the season. "The Boursin brand has been built around bringing people together and the joy of sharing moments," says Marie-Eve Robert, VP of Marketing & Sustainable Development at Groupe Bel, "Skiing, and inevitably après-ski, an essential part of Canadian culture, was the perfect opportunity to introduce Boursin and elevate the experience, creating a new 'Boursin moment' that resonates with the brand!"

For those embracing the magic of winter closer to home, Boursin® invites Canadians to bring the spirit of après-ski into their own spaces. Whether you're hosting a cozy post-ski gathering, an après-inspired dinner party, or a relaxed night in with friends, Boursin® effortlessly elevates winter entertaining with rich, creamy flavours designed for sharing. With a wide variety of decadent and delicious flavours, there's something for everyone.

Event details:

Date: January 31st/February 1st

January 31st/February 1st Time: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM (while supplies last)

1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Location: Blue Mountain Resort

Blue Mountain Resort Address: 190 Gord Canning Dr, The Blue Mountains, ON L9Y 1C2

About Bel Group Canada

Bel Group Canada inc. is a subsidiary of Bel Group, a world leader in branded cheeses and a major player in the healthy snack market with distribution in nearly 120 countries. Created in 2005 to boost the development of the Group's activities in Canada, the subsidiary now employs 275 people in Canada, contributing to the Group's mission of providing healthier and more responsible food for all. Its brands Boursin® and The Laughing Cow® are produced under subcontract in Canada with local partners and Babybel® is produced at the company's plant in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. Bel Canada Group also owns MOM Group, makers of GoGo squeeZ® fruit pouches based in Toronto.

To learn more, www.bel-canada.ca.

To learn more about Bel Group, visit www.groupe-bel.com.

