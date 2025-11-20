SAY BONJOUR TO THE ULTIMATE BINGEWORTHY DUO -- BOURSIN AND EMILY IN PARIS BRING A TASTE OF PARIS TO TORONTO WITH THE "BOURSIN BISTRO" POP-UP EXPERIENCE

The partnership invites fans to step into the world of Emily in Paris through a one-day-only experience -- celebrating the upcoming launch of Season 5 ahead of the Holiday season with Boursin and the delicious indulgence of a night out in Paris, right in the heart of downtown Toronto.

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - In celebration of its new global partnership with the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, produced by Paramount Television Studios and creator Darren Star, Boursin is bringing the show's world to life through an immersive, one-night-only dining experience in Toronto --Boursin Bistro -- a chic, Parisian-inspired pop-up that invites fans to step straight into Emily's world for an evening of indulgence, charm, and joie de vivre.

Open for one night only on December 4, the Boursin Bistro introduces an immersive dining experience that celebrates the art of entertaining, gathering, and flavour through the lens of Emily in Paris' signature style. Guests will enjoy a curated menu inspired by classic French cuisine, featuring complimentary shareable plates and signature cheese boards starring Boursin -- each inspired by Emily's most iconic romances.

Throughout the evening, guests will be immersed in a chic, Emily-approved night out complete with Parisian-inspired décor, live fashion illustrations, a glamorous photo moment worthy of Emily's feed, and the sounds of a live jazz singer. Attendees are encouraged to dress the part in their most Emily in Paris inspired look: think bold, confident, and très chic. Every detail transports guests to a night out in Paris -- no passport required.

The star of the evening is the menu, which presents guests with the option to choose one of three signature Boursin boards inspired by Emily's love interests from the show, inviting friendly debate over which board (and love interest) wins hearts:

The Gabriel, starring Boursin's Garlic & Fine Herb for something classic, elevated, and effortlessly French.

The Alfie, featuring Boursin's seasonal Cranberry & Pepper for a choice that is bold, unexpected, with a little playful heat.

The Marcello, spotlighting Boursin's Truffle Salt for those who are sophisticated, indulgent, and romantic.

Fans of Boursin and the show can also purchase limited-edition Emily in Paris packaged items available in-stores now. The three exclusive Boursin x Emily in Paris cheese pucks are ideal for cozy nights in, festive hosting, or elevating their binge-worthy watch of Season 5 of the show on Netflix.

"For years, Boursin has been at the heart of Canadian entertaining – elevating every table it touches," says Marie-Eve Robert, Vice President of Marketing & CSR. "With experiences like The Little Window in August 2025, and now with Boursin Bistro x Emily in Paris, Boursin continues to craft signature moments that inspire Canadians to gather, connect, and indulge - inviting true fans to connect and dine together."

Reservations for the Boursin Bistro are now live for this one-day-only experience, taking over and transforming the famed social-media French-bistro hotspot, Café Renée in Toronto's King West neighbourhood. Limited seats are available and expected to book quickly. Guests can reserve their table while availability lasts.

Emily in Paris season 5 debuts on Netflix December 18, 2025.

Event details:

Date: Thursday, December 4th, 2025

Thursday, December 4th, 2025 Time: 7:00pm - 11:00pm EST

7:00pm - 11:00pm EST Location: Boursin Bistro at Café Renée, 100 Portland St, Toronto, ON M5V 2N2

Boursin Bistro at Café Renée, 100 Portland St, Toronto, ON M5V 2N2 Experience: Boursin Bistro menu featuring signature cheese boards, complimentary beverages, live music, and Parisian décor and experiences inspired by Emily in Paris .

Boursin Bistro menu featuring signature cheese boards, complimentary beverages, live music, and Parisian décor and experiences inspired by . Reservations: Available now via Resy HERE (while availability lasts).

About Bel Group Canada

Bel Group Canada inc. is a subsidiary of Bel Group, a world leader in branded cheeses and a major player in the healthy snack market with distribution in nearly 120 countries. Created in 2005 to boost the development of the Group's activities in Canada, the subsidiary now employs 275 people in Canada, contributing to the Group's mission of providing healthier and more responsible food for all. Its brands Boursin® and The Laughing Cow® are produced under subcontract in Canada with local partners and Babybel® is produced at the company's plant in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. Bel Canada Group also owns MOM Group, makers of GoGo squeeZ® fruit pouches based in Toronto.

To learn more, www.bel-canada.ca.

To learn more about Bel Group, visit www.groupe-bel.com.

For more information, please contact: Elizabeth Gonzalez, Pomp & Circumstance PR, [email protected], 416-721-4405