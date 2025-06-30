Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital Named 2025 CVMA Practice of the Year

Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital earns 2025 CVMA Practice of the Year, recognized for emergency, critical care and specialty services, veterinary education, innovation, and community service across Metro Vancouver and British Columbia .

SURREY, BC, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital (BBVSH) is proud to announce it has been named the 2025 Practice of the Year by the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA), the only VECCS Level 1 hospital in Canada to receive this award.

This prestigious national award is presented annually to a veterinary practice that exemplifies the highest ideals of the profession, including excellence in patient and client care, community involvement, team-based service, and ongoing contributions to veterinary medicine. BBVSH will formally receive the award at the CVMA's annual gala in June.

Established in 2009, BBVSH has grown from a small team of four to more than 180 staff members serving the Metro Vancouver and British Columbia region. As an independent, family-owned hospital, BBVSH provides 24/7 emergency, critical care and specialty services in a collaborative, patient-centred environment.

In 2022, the hospital moved to a custom-built, advanced facility in Surrey to meet growing demand for emergency, critical care and specialized services. The hospital is now centrally located within 30 minutes of anywhere in the Metro Vancouver area.

Dr. Geoffrey Hutchinson, co-owner and board-certified veterinary surgeon, stated:

"This recognition from the CVMA is a testament to the dedication and collaboration of our entire team, who live our values every day and in service to our community. Our mission has always been to provide the care each patient needs, working together and tapping into the extensive expertise of our multidisciplinary team.

At the end of the day, it's about treating our patients like family, and working together to get them home so they can spend more time with their loved ones. I'm honoured to be able to accept this award on behalf of our entire team."

Dr. Sarah Charney, co-owner and double-board certified veterinary oncologist and radiation oncologist, added:

"At BBVSH, we strive to offer pet owners clear guidance through their pet's healthcare journey. Receiving this award reinforces our belief in the importance of empathy, education, and teamwork in delivering veterinary care. I'm immensely proud of our whole team and so pleased to share this recognition with them."

Highlights of BBVSH's work recognized by the CVMA include:

Emergency and Specialty Care – As one of only two VECCS Level 1 facilities in Canada and a VetCOT Level II Trauma Centre, BBVSH provides 24/7 emergency and specialty care through a fully integrated team approach.

and a VetCOT Level II Trauma Centre, BBVSH provides 24/7 emergency and specialty care through a fully integrated team approach. Veterinary Education – BBVSH hosts free, RACE-approved continuing education (CE) sessions throughout the year, with more than 800 veterinary professionals participating over the past five years.

Innovation in Veterinary Services - From advanced imaging and minimally invasive surgery to its in-house Blood Bank program, BBVSH continues to adopt and apply veterinary medical advancements in a multidisciplinary environment that prioritizes seamless communication and quality of care.

Community Involvement - BBVSH supports numerous rescue and service organizations, including HERO DAWGS, TinyKittens, and Ned's Wish Foundation. These partnerships provide discounted care for therapy animals, special-needs rescues, and retired service dogs, reflecting the hospital's belief in giving back through meaningful veterinary service.

The 2025 Practice of the Year Award acknowledges not only clinical excellence but also the values BBVSH embodies—collaboration, service, and a commitment to the well-being of animals and their families.

About Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital

Founded in 2009, Boundary Bay Veterinary Specialty Hospital (BBVSH) is an independent, family-owned facility offering 24/7 emergency and specialty care in Surrey, British Columbia. As one of only two VECCS Level 1 hospitals in Canada and a VetCOT Level II Trauma Centre, BBVSH provides advanced, collaborative veterinary care through a multidisciplinary team. The hospital is committed to innovation, education, and community involvement—serving patients across the Metro Vancouver area to provide specialized care and to get pets back spending precious moments with their families.

To learn more, visit www.bbvsh.com.

For more about the CVMA awards, visit: canadianveterinarians.net

