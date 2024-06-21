BOUNCE CHOSEN AS EXCLUSIVE PARTNER AND COMMUNITY PLATFORM FOR UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA ALMA MATER SOCIETY

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Bounce is excited to announce a new multi-year partnership with the University of British Columbia Alma Mater Society . Utilizing Bounce's all-in-one community building platform, the student union will strengthen student engagement by allowing student clubs and organizations to communicate directly with their audiences, host and market local events, and improve their visibility on campus.

The University of British Columbia Alma Mater Society is one of the largest student unions in North America who join a growing list of institutions who are integrating with Bounce's cutting-edge events and community-building platform. The partnership will bring the power of Bounce's platform to the fingertips of the student union to enable a new level of connectivity between campus organizations and students.

"Universities everywhere are tackling the challenge of improving student engagement on campus, and often that comes down to how well they can meet and connect with each other to build meaningful relationships," said Sean Monteiro, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Bounce. "We are honored to be working with major institutions, like the University of British Columbia Alma Mater Society, to help foster genuine student connections. Bounce's all-in-one community building platform is making it easier than ever for students to connect with one another and discover all the clubs and organizations that they can engage with on campus."

"Bounce builds campus culture, helps build awareness of campus activities among students and is bringing people out of their dorms," said Nadeem Kajani, Events Manager, University of British Columbia Alma Mater Society. "Bounce is more affordable than other community-building platforms, which, as a student union, is important since we do not want it to be a financial burden for students to go out."

By integrating with Bounce, the University of British Columbia Alma Mater Society is furthering their commitment to prioritizing student engagement, fostering a strong campus community, and creating a safer environment for students attending campus events through its innovative event safety rating system.

When asked about how Bounce will impact student life on campus, University of British Columbia student Kat Swander added, "Students are constantly looking for ways to get involved on campus and to connect with the community but it's usually pretty hard to know what's going on. With Bounce I can basically see what my friends are actually up to, what events they're attending and whether or not I want to join in. It's an awesome way to stay connected to the different activities on campus."

Bounce was founded with the goal of changing the way students connect with each other by putting emphasis on building a strong community. From spikeball tournaments at the beach to thousand person concerts, Bounce is connecting school administrations and event organizers across North America with their students. The platform aims to foster a community built on meaningful connections and engaging experiences.

About Bounce :

Bounce is changing the way organizations manage and communicate with their audience, host local events, and expand their reach. Based out of Toronto, Ontario, Bounce delivers an all-in-one community building platform to university administrations, campus organizations and event planners across North America. Hundreds of thousands of users discover events, share moments with friends and participate in their local communities through the Bounce ecosystem each month.

About University of British Columbia Alma-Mater Society:

The Alma-Mater Society was founded in 1915 to be the University of British Columbia's student union with the express goal to service students and ensure that decisions made at the university level are student-led, student-focused, and always Student First.

