GRAND-BOUCTOUCHE, NB, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is partnering with the Government of New Brunswick and the Town of Grand-Bouctouche to renew the park's natural environment and protect the shoreline through a combined investment of $1.2 million.

This was announced today by the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy, Benoît Bourque, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly on behalf of the Honourable Gilles LePage, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation, and His Worship Aldéo Saulnier, Mayor of Grand-Bouctouche.

Funding will go toward filling the park's shoreline with more than 700 trees, shrubs, and plants to mitigate flooding, slow erosion and create a healthy, resilient riparian zone within a vital marsh estuary. In addition, this project will create new, more accessible green spaces that include walkways, trails, signage, lighting, and benches.

"This revitalization of Bouctouche Rotary Park will enhance this already beautiful green space while implementing crucial measures to protect it from flooding and erosion. These improvements will make the park an even more inviting, healthier, and resilient natural space for the benefit of the entire community and all those who visit this wonderful coastal region."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy

"This investment will benefit the community for years to come. By implementing measures to protect the shoreline, we are preserving Bouctouche Rotary Park's natural beauty, supporting local tourism, and ensuring that residents and visitors can continue to enjoy this important community space."

The Honourable Gilles LePage, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"We are proud to have the financial support of the three levels of government to ensure the financial viability of the project. One of the municipality's priorities is green spaces for our residents and tourists, and this project will create a meeting place for generations to come."

His Worship Aldéo Saulnier, Mayor of Grand-Bouctouche

The federal government is investing $835,000 in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF). The Government of New Brunswick is allocating $104,375 to this project and the Town of Bouctouche is contributing $260,625 .

in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF). The Government of is allocating to this project and the is contributing . The Natural Infrastructure Fund supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dikes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of engineered grey infrastructure to enhance or support natural infrastructure and/or the use of ecosystem processes. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

A minimum of 10% of the overall program envelope will be allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

