Botanica Health presents Canada Collective Pop-Up Market at BC-Based Retailers this fall

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Collective is a pop-up market all about supporting local brands and retailers. This fall, Canada Collective Pop-Up Market is going on tour throughout BC at two Choices Markets locations and two Nature's Fare Markets locations. Featuring 7 BC-based food, beverage and supplement brands, this is a community gathering to shop & sample soon-to-be favourite Canadian products.

This fall, Botanica and friends are going on tour throughout BC! Canada Collective is a pop-up market all about supporting local brands and retailers. From 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM, join us at the following locations and dates: September 24-25, Choices Markets, 3248 King George Blvd, Surrey; October 1-2, Choices Markets 16 Ave, 2627 W 16th Ave, Vancouver; October 15-16, Nature’s Fare Vernon, 3400 30th Ave #104, Vernon; October 28-29, Nature’s Fare Langley, 19880 Langley Bypass #120, Langley (CNW Group/Botanica Health)

Grocery shopping during the pandemic was fast and purposeful and didn't allow for much exploration of new products. With shoppers extending in-store visits, discovery is back. The pop-up market is designed to showcase amazing Canadian brands also while supporting BC retailers still feeling the effects of pandemic-related supply chain, staffing and inflationary pressures.

A recent BDC release shows Canadian customers are committed to supporting local with 45% of consumers making an effort to buy Canadian in the past year and 97% of consumers choose to buy local to support the local economy.

All of the companies featured at the Canada Collective Pop-Up Market are Canadian-owned and will be sharing products made in Canada. Come try plant-based protein from Botanica Health, whole food snacks from Hippie Snacks, plant-based seafood from Save da Sea, coconut yogurt from Yoggu!, sustainable gummy vitamins from Herbaland, sports nutrition from Prairie Natural, and elixirs by Moonshine Mama's.

About Botanica Health

Founded in 2008, Botanica Health is a Canadian company creating plant-based protein, greens & herbal supplements formulated and cared for by a team of herbalists, naturopaths and wellness-seekers. Using organic ingredients, clean formulations and therapeutic doses of herbs and superfoods, Botanica's goal is to help Canadians take a holistic approach to achieving their health goals. Botanica, along with our parent company, TallGrass Natural Health, is proud to be a Certified B Corporation.

