BOT Consulting forays into global market; expands its Global Delivery Center (GDC) footprint with a new Special Economic Zone (SEZ) facility in Rajasthan

Enabled through a government-backed MoU; the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) facility in Jaipur will create 500+ tech jobs

Manpreet Singh , an industry veteran with experience at top global tech firms, will lead BOT's global debut and drive its next-gen GDC vision

JAIPUR, India, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- BOT Consulting, a next-generation venture studio for Global Delivery Centers (GDCs), has announced its foray into the Indian market with its new SEZ facility in Jaipur. Spread in 2.5 acres, the 250+ seater delivery center at Mahindra World City, Jaipur will create over 500+ high-quality tech jobs in the region. Backed by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Rajasthan signed on 10th Nov. 2024, further cements Jaipur's reputation as India's emerging hub for innovation, talent, and digital infrastructure.

Manpreet Singh, CEO, BOT Consulting

This expansion forms the foundation for BOT's vision of building sustainable, high-performance delivery ecosystems in Tier 2 cities that are ready for global transformation.

As a Venture Studio for GDCs, BOT offers a distinctive model that enables global tech firms to scale in India. Its approach combines the benefits of SEZs, AI-led operations, and a strong values-driven culture to deliver enterprise-grade solutions with the agility of a startup, minus the complexities of traditional outsourcing.

Driving this new chapter of growth is Manpreet Singh, a former executive at Salesforce and Wipro, who joins BOT as CEO. With over two decades of experience in building and scaling cloud-tech and consulting GDCs to successful exits, Manpreet brings a culture-first, innovation-forward leadership style that will accelerate BOT's global ambitions.

Speaking at the event, Manpreet Singh, CEO, BOT Consulting said, "At BOT, we're not just building delivery centers, we're building ecosystems of talent, culture, and capability that scale with our clients. Our model is designed for speed, resilience, and long-term alignment, and the success of partners like Cloudsmith and Hakkoda is a testament to that vision. As we expand, our focus remains clear: to enable global tech firms to grow with agility, purpose, and impact."

"This is not outsourcing. This is asset-building. We're creating modern, scalable delivery centers that are tightly aligned to global companies' cultures and performance goals. Jaipur, with its incredible talent and infrastructure, is ready to lead this global shift. BOT's integrated approach transforms delivery centers from cost-driven extensions into innovation-ready hubs that contribute directly to core business value," he further added.

BOT's partners are reporting faster go-to-market outcomes, cultural cohesion, and high levels of operational performance through their India delivery centers. "BOT Consulting has helped accelerate Cloudsmith's growth by establishing a high-performance software engineering and technical support center in Jaipur. Their ability to attract talent and scale up with us have enhanced our operational efficiency and delivered exceptional time-to-value. We are believers in Jaipur emerging as a powerhouse for world-class tech talent. We plan to keep scaling up based on BOT's strong culture and performance," said Glenn Weinstein, CEO of Cloudsmith.

Echoing the sentiment, Erik Duffield, CEO of Hakkoda (an IBM Company), added, "BOT Consulting has been a great Global Delivery Center partner in building out our team in Jaipur. Their support has enabled us to build an amazing team with speed and in tune with Hakkoda's culture, training, and structure."

BOT's operating model is designed to solve the biggest challenges in global delivery—delays in ramp-up, talent attrition, and misaligned cultures—by embedding agility and ownership from day one. AI-native talent acquisition, intensive onboarding, and robust governance allow operational readiness within weeks. With a high retention rate, driven by a strong emphasis on cultural integration and employee well-being, BOT ensures continuity and quality at scale.

Through partnerships with institutions like SKIT and LNMIIT, BOT is also nurturing Rajasthan's next generation of tech professionals, with 25% of its workforce drawn from local engineering colleges. The company's Śrī Initiative, its CSR platform, drives community engagement across education and environmental causes—strengthening the social fabric around its operations and deepening its roots in the region.

BOT's emergence is more than a business expansion, it's a strategic blueprint for how global delivery can be reimagined with purpose, precision, and long-term value.

About BOT Consulting

BOT Consulting is a next-gen GDC venture studio headquartered in India. By combining modern infrastructure, Rajasthan's top talent, and its proprietary operating model, BOT builds scalable, transferable GDCs for global tech firms—with a culture-first approach that ensures low risk, high quality, and rapid time-to-value. Partnered with industry leaders like Hakkoda and Cloudsmith, BOT is redefining Jaipur as the next frontier for innovation.

For more information - https://www.botconsulting.io/

