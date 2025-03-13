Boss Energy Announces Holdings in Laramide

TORONTO, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE) (OTCQX: BQSSF) ("Boss") announces today that it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 23,500,000 common shares ("Shares") of Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide") at a price of C$0.60 per Share for total aggregate consideration of C$14,100,000.

Prior to the acquisition, Boss beneficially owned 24,628,334 Shares (certain of which are represented by CHESS Depositary Interests of Laramide ("CDIs"), with each CDI being underpinned by a Share), representing approximately 9.87% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Upon closing of the acquisition, Boss will beneficially own 48,128,334 Shares, representing approximately 18.37% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

The Shares are being acquired for investment purposes. Boss has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors. Boss currently has no other plans or intentions that relate to or would result in the matters listed in clauses (b) to (k) of Item 5 of Boss' Early Warning Report filed on SEDAR+. Depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, Laramide's business and financial condition and/or other relevant factors, Boss may develop such plans or intentions in the future.

A copy of an early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Laramide's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by contacting Boss at the head office address detailed below.

SOURCE Boss Energy Limited

For further information, please contact: Boss Energy Limited, ABN 38 116 834 336, Level 1, 420 Hay Street, Subiaco, Western Australia 6008, Duncan Craib - Managing Director / CEO, +61 (8) 6263 4494; Paul Armstrong - Public Relations, +61 (8) 9388 1474