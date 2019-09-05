Bosch Home Appliances Launches FarmFresh® System

This new line is designed from the ground up, based on feedback from real consumers. It marks the beginning of a series of product introductions that will continue over the next several years, culminating in the broadest refrigeration portfolio in Bosch's Canadian history.

"Bosch has always understood that innovation and quality go hand in hand to enhance everyday living," explains Steve Preiner, Director of Marketing at Bosch home appliances. "Together with conscientious consumers, we also understand the importance of global and local efforts in curbing food waste. We all should expect more from household appliances to deliver on this notion. I'm pleased to say Bosch's new FarmFresh® System in the Fresh by Design™ collection is truly refrigeration, reinvented."

Thoughtfully designed using years of consumer insights to maximize freshness, limit food waste and make it easier to store food, the new collection is Fresh by Design™ from the sleek exterior to the unparalleled interior freshness technologies and organizational solutions.

Key features include:

FarmFresh® System – Perfect Fresh Food Storage

Heightened awareness about food waste and an interest in fresh, nutritious meals leads to a need for properly storing ingredients. The new freestanding French Door Bottom Mount collection utilizes a unique four-point FarmFresh® System, an exclusive Bosch technology designed to keep food fresh for up to three times longer*, for less food waste. VitaFreshPro™ is the industry's first automatic temperature and humidity control drawer, helping to take the guesswork out of food storage via pre-programmed freshness settings. FreshProtect™ reduces food waste via its Ethylene filter by slowing down the ripening process so produce stayer fresher for longer. AirFresh® Filter works together with MultiAirFlow™ to create a continuous, consistent cool environment while keeping odours away.

Simplifying Refrigeration Organization

Refrigerator and freezer organization is key to food preservation. This new collection takes the guesswork out of the food preservation process and helps maximize freshness by making it easier to see, organize and store items to ultimately prevent them from becoming lost or buried. From the FlexBar™, which provides a first-of-its-kind solution to utilize unused space in the upper refrigerator cavity, to Full-Width Chiller Drawers, Gallon Door Bins and Upscale Shelving and Lighting Systems, the new freestanding French Door Bottom Mount units are designed to fit every lifestyle.

Revolutionary Design

Offering the premium look of a built-in model in a freestanding format, the 24-inch deep cavity sits at true counter-depth for a flawless fit alongside kitchen cabinetry. The length of the door extends closer to the ground, furthering the look of a built-in model and offering a seamless integration into any kitchen space. Unprecedented craftsmanship is found in every component of the new collection—from fingerprint resistant stainless steel, to durable doors equipped with the signature Bosch soft close, infinity glass shelving lined with stainless steel, a stainless-steel back wall and more—because the smallest details make the biggest difference. A number of exterior features are situated within the interior cavity, including the Interior Water Dispenser, new UltraClarityPro™ Water Filter and Interior Ice Maker, for a sleek exterior.

All French Door Bottom Mount units are integrated with Home Connect™. From an alarm notifying consumers that their refrigerator or freezer door is open, to immediate, expert evaluation of the refrigerator through Remote Diagnostics, Bosch appliances with Home Connect offer peace of mind for consumers in knowing they can remotely monitor and control their appliances from anywhere** via smartphone or device for greater convenience.

The new Bosch refrigeration portfolio is the result of an intensive collaboration between designers and engineers from the company's global refrigeration network and the Refrigeration Technology Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The new Bosch French Door Bottom Mount refrigeration collection is available as of September 2019 with 800 Series counter-depth models in fingerprint resistant stainless steel and black stainless-steel finishes.

About Bosch home appliances

Bosch home appliances has been selling high-quality appliances in Canada since 2007. With a focus on engineering products that simplify life, Bosch is known nationwide for raising the standards in quietness, efficiency and design. Bosch frequently receives top ratings in leading consumer publications. Bosch home appliances is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Munich based BSH Home Appliances Group, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe, and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide.

