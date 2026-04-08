In the news release, Bosch Announces Canadian Launch of Cordless Stick Vacuums That Clean Beyond What's Visible, issued 01-Apr-2026 by Bosch over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the content below has been updated. The complete, corrected release follows:

Bosch Announces Canadian Launch of Cordless Stick Vacuums That Clean Beyond What's Visible

New Bosch Unlimited 9 and 10 enter the premium cordless stick vacuum market, boasting strong Bosch designs and superior cleaning performance.

Features MicroClean Technology that indicates if surfaces are thoroughly cleaned -- because there's clean and there's really clean.

clean. Includes a 10-year warranty on the German-made motor for long-lasting peace of mind.1

TORONTO, April 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Bosch Unlimited 9 and 10 cordless stick vacuums make their debut in Canada today, bringing the quality, durability and performance that Canadians expect from Bosch to a new category.

Long recognized by Canadians for its leadership in the dishwasher category, Bosch is entering the premium cordless stick vacuum market with the same commitment to quiet performance and lasting quality. Designed with signature Bosch engineering and durability, these new models deliver powerful, intelligent cleaning performance tailored to Canadian homes.

Women using with Bosch U10 Vacuum. (CNW Group/Bosch)

Boasting Bosch's exclusive MicroClean Technology, the new Bosch Unlimited 9 and 10 can capture over 99.9 per cent of dust2 – even invisible particles. The high-efficiency brushless motor – developed and built by Bosch in Germany – offers outstanding cleaning performance backed by a 10-year motor warranty.1

"Canadian households face unique cleaning challenges throughout the year -- from seasonal debris to everyday messes," said Corina Tryshyn, Bosch Brand Manager at BSH Home Appliances Canada. "With the Unlimited 9 and 10, we're bringing premium engineering, intelligent features and powerful performance to a category where Canadians expect nothing less than exceptional results."

"With the Bosch Unlimited 9 and 10, we focused on giving consumers the confidence that their home is thoroughly clean," adds Abid Husain, Senior Category Manager, Consumer Products at BSH Home Appliances. "From our unique MicroClean Technology to Auto Mode that automatically adapts to different floor types, every feature is designed to make cleaning more effective and effortless. Combined with all our thoughtful innovations, these elements deliver a powerful, intuitive, and ergonomic cleaning experience that reinforces Bosch's commitment to quality and convenience in everyday home care."

Clean with Confidence: MicroClean #LikeABosch

Bosch vacuums deliver thorough cleaning performance in both forward and backward motion. The MicroClean Brush on the Unlimited 9 and 10 effectively captures debris and fine dust across all floor types, including hardwood and thicker carpets. It removes more than 99.9 per cent of dust² -- even microscopic particles as small as 0.3 microns.

Once the MicroClean Sensor detects a surface is clean, the LED MicroClean Ring illuminates bright blue. This unique and practical innovation helps users confidently clean in hard-to-see or hard-to-reach spots like under furniture and across carpets and upholstery.

Additional advanced features:

Easy cleaning and maintenance: A Compression Slider increases dust box capacity, allowing up to 50 per cent less frequent emptying and minimizing dust clouds.

A Compression Slider increases dust box capacity, allowing up to 50 per cent less frequent emptying and minimizing dust clouds. Long runtime: The Unlimited 9 offers up to 60 minutes of runtime before charging, the Unlimited 10 up to 80 minutes.

The Unlimited 9 offers up to 60 minutes of runtime before charging, the Unlimited 10 up to 80 minutes. Fast charging: An optional Fast Charger enables up to three times faster charging for selected models.

An optional Fast Charger enables up to three times faster charging for selected models. Auto Mode: Automatically adjusts suction power based on floor type for optimal performance and efficiency.

Automatically adjusts suction power based on floor type for optimal performance and efficiency. HEPA Filtration: A HEPA filtration system delivers 99.99 per cent filtration efficiency, helping prevent fine dust from re-entering the surrounding air.

A HEPA filtration system delivers 99.99 per cent filtration efficiency, helping prevent fine dust from re-entering the surrounding air. Anti-hair tangling roller: Designed to reduce hair wrapping around the brush.

Designed to reduce hair wrapping around the brush. LED lights integrated in the MicroClean Brush: Helps detect dust in darker areas and along edges.

In addition to the above features, the Bosch Unlimited 10 cordless stick vacuum also includes:

Flex Tube: A convenient and ergonomic 90-degree bendable tube that enables effortless cleaning under low furniture or tight spaces.

A convenient and ergonomic 90-degree bendable tube that enables effortless cleaning under low furniture or tight spaces. Multi-colour dynamic display: A TFT display that enables full control of the vacuum, showing the remaining runtime and allowing an easy switch between six cleaning modes.

The Bosch Unlimited 9 and 10 cordless stick vacuums are now available at www.bosch-home.ca, Costco, BestBuy and Amazon. The Unlimited 9 starts at $699 and Unlimited 10 starts at $799.

About Bosch Home Appliances

The name Bosch is known worldwide as a symbol of excellent quality and reliability. For more than 85 years now, its home appliances have also honoured this claim: Bosch is Europe's leading household appliances manufacturer. Its products are based exclusively on the real requirements of modern households. Thanks to trendsetting technology and surprisingly simple solutions, they effortlessly achieve perfect results and simplify everyday life. In addition, high quality, precisely finished materials and a timeless, internationally acclaimed design ensure noticeable quality and sustainability. A recognized high service quality cements the trust of the user in the brand and underpins the Bosch guiding principle, "Invented for life". Since 2021, Bosch Canada has been a proud sponsor of Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada, committing over $1 million in funding and in-kind support.

www.bosch-home.ca

Media Contact:

Marinee Sirob | [email protected]

_____________________ 1 Terms of warranty located at www.bosch-home.com/motor-warranty/. Registration required to activate available 10-year motor warranty. 2 Dust pick-up measured in Turbo mode on hard floors with crevices. Tested according to IEC 62885-4:2020/A1:2023. 4 Compression increases the dust receptacle capacity (weight of compressed vs. uncompressed dust with same volume) based on Bosch internal test results with a mix of fibre material (cl. 7.2.3) and test dust (cl. 5.12.2.2) acc. to IEC 62885-2:2021. 5 Maximum runtime is measured in Eco mode without electrical nozzle. Tested according to EN IEC 62885-4:2020/A1:2023. 6 Compared to standard 1 amp charger that comes with the docking station. 7 Tested according to IEC 62885-4:2020/A1:2023.

SOURCE Bosch