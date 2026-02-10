Bosch Power Tools Debuts New "Champ" Campaign Featuring Its Measuring Tools Portfolio

The ad is the latest addition to the brand's multi-year creative campaign, going live across various channels. The "Champ" joins the lineup of "Bosches" portrayed by everyday people whose lives are transformed by the power of using Bosch Power Tools and Home Appliances.

"Bosch Power Tools is a brand relied on by jobsite workers around the U.S.," said John Paul Marcantonio, president and CEO of Bosch Power Tools North America. "Our new 'Champ' spot highlights not only the essential contributions of jobsite workers to the U.S. economy, but how Bosch supports their craft and makes their everyday work easier. Our measuring tool lineup is comprehensive, helping those in a variety of trades from general contractors to carpenters, accomplish levelling and alignment tasks efficiently."

The spot opens with a worker on the jobsite noting, "when I use my Bosch lasers, I feel unstoppable." When he turns on his 18V 360º Connected Green-Beam Three-Plane Leveling and Alignment Laser, the "Champ" transforms into a boxer wearing a "The Leveler" robe and states, "I'm a lean, mean laser-leveling machine." The featured 360 connected Green-Beam offers all-in-one functionality including three chalk lines in 360º laser planes – one horizontal and two vertical planes, plus an alignment laser to achieve a complete level for simplified and speedy job setup.

As "Champ" continues to bounce around the ring that sprung up in the jobsite, the BLAZE™ 165 Ft. Laser Measure enters the story. The BLAZE enables long-range measuring accuracy up to plus or minus one sixteenth of an inch** and measures up to 165 feet. The bright color display illuminates numbers with distinct resolutions that are optimized to function in low or no-light conditions on jobsites. The spot ends reinforcing the brand's transformative power with the tagline, "The More You Bosch, The More You Feel Like a Bosch."

"Champ" will air across linear and digital channels throughout 2026. An audio version will also air on SiriusXM and Pandora. The full spot can be viewed here.

The "Champ" creative was designed by ad agency Droga5 as part of the broader brand campaign across Bosch Power Tools and Bosch Home Appliances. The "Champ" character joins other Bosch heroes featured in the multi-year campaign whose lives are transformed by their use of Bosch products.

In addition to laser measuring products, Bosch Power Tools is reaffirming its leadership in jobsite innovation with the announcement of 60 new products, set to launch over the course of 2026. This extensive rollout introduces robust solutions designed for trade professionals across three critical areas: a fully integrated concrete portfolio, an advanced EXPERT 18V battery platform and significant expansions into Outdoor Power Equipment and Modular Storage.

To learn more about Bosch Power Tools Measuring Tools and the full Bosch product portfolio, visit boschtools.com.

** Subject to accuracy deviation on stakeout functionality for products with certain date codes.

About Bosch

Having established a presence in North America in 1906, today the Bosch Group employs around 38,000 associates in more than 100 locations in the North American region (as of Dec. 31, 2024). According to preliminary figures, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $18.7 billion in the U.S., Mexico and Canada in 2025. For more information visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.mx and www.bosch.ca.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 412,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2025). According to preliminary figures, the company generated sales of 91 billion euros in 2025. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. With its business activities, the company aims to use technology to help shape universal trends such as automation, electrification, digitalization, connectivity, and an orientation to sustainability. In this context, Bosch's broad diversification across regions and industries strengthens its innovativeness and robustness. Bosch uses its proven expertise in sensor technology, software, and services to offer customers cross-domain solutions from a single source. It also applies its expertise in connectivity and artificial intelligence in order to develop and manufacture user-friendly, sustainable products. With technology that is "Invented for life," Bosch wants to help improve quality of life and conserve natural resources. The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 490 subsidiary and regional companies in over 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. Bosch's innovative strength is key to the company's further development. At 136 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 82,000 associates in research and development.

The company was set up in Stuttgart in 1886 by Robert Bosch (1861-1942) as "Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering." The special ownership structure of Robert Bosch GmbH guarantees the entrepreneurial freedom of the Bosch Group, making it possible for the company to plan over the long term and to undertake significant upfront investments in the safeguarding of its future. Ninety-four percent of the share capital of Robert Bosch GmbH is held by Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, a limited liability company with a charitable purpose. The remaining shares are held by Robert Bosch GmbH and by a company owned by the Bosch family. The majority of voting rights are held by Robert Bosch Industrietreuhand KG. It is entrusted with the task of safeguarding the company's long-term existence and in particular its financial independence – in line with the mission handed down in the will of the company's founder, Robert Bosch.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch-press.com, www.bosch.com.

Exchange rate: 1 EUR = 1.1297

SOURCE Bosch

Contact persons for press inquiries: Jordan Keller - Bosch Power Tools in the United States, [email protected]; Tim Wieland - Overall Bosch brand campaign, Bosch in the United States, [email protected]