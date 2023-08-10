Borrowell Collaborates With BMO and Visa To Offer an Exclusive $100 Uber Gift Card Perk

For a limited time, Borrowell members will get a $100 Uber gift card for rides or food when they apply and get approved for the BMO eclipse Visa Infinite* Card

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Borrowell, Canada's leading financial marketplace and credit education company, has collaborated with Bank of Montreal (BMO) and Visa Canada to offer an exclusive perk to help Canadians get even more value from their credit card. Until September 30, 2023, Borrowell members who apply and get approved for the BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Card will receive a $100 Uber gift card that can be used on rides and meals from Uber and Uber Eats across Canada.

The exclusive $100 Uber gift card promotion is in addition to the welcome offer of up to 70,000 BMO Rewards points (worth $467 in travel rewards), a yearly $50 lifestyle credit, and having the $120 annual fee waived in the first year for new cardholders. This Borrowell exclusive is one of the most generous welcome bonuses ever offered for the BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Card.

"Borrowell is excited to work with an innovative financial partner like BMO to provide this offer to our members. This partnership with BMO underlines our commitment to ensuring our 2.5 million members get exclusive rewards and the best value when shopping for financial products," said Simon Wyse, VP of Revenue at Borrowell. "We are delighted to provide Borrowell members this exceptional promotion for the BMO eclipse Visa Infinite Card."

"Now more than ever, Canadians are looking for credit card products that reward them for their everyday purchases when they need it the most, so we are thrilled to offer this promotion in collaboration with Borrowell and Visa," said Jennifer Douglas, Head of North American Retail & Small Business Payments, BMO. "This collaboration reflects our goal of delivering outstanding value to Canadians."

To take advantage of this promotion, Canadians can sign up for a free Borrowell account at borrowell.com , or log in to their existing Borrowell account and look for the offer on their dashboard or under "Credit Cards." For more information on this limited time offer, how to participate, and eligibility, visit borrowell.com/bmo .

* Trademark of Visa International Service Association and used under license.

Gift card terms and conditions apply. Visit uber.com/legal/gift-cards/en-ca for details.

About Borrowell

Borrowell's mission is to make financial prosperity possible for Canadians. As Canada's leading company helping consumers understand and build credit, Borrowell is trusted by over 2.5 million members and offers free access to credit monitoring and personalized financial product recommendations from over 75 marketplace partners who provide top credit card, loan, banking and mortgage products. For more information, please visit www.borrowell.com .

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.25 trillion as of April 30, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and inclusive society.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.ca .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Borrowell