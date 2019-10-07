Boris Jordan Acquires Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Boris Jordan is pleased to announce that on September 27, 2019, he acquired, through Gociter Holdings Ltd ("Gociter"), 100,000 subordinate voting shares (the "Subordinate Voting Shares") of Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (the "Company") representing approximately 0.03% of the presently issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company.

Immediately prior to the acquisition, Mr. Jordan owned or controlled (i) 114,729 restricted share units of the Company ("Restricted Share Units") to acquire the same number of Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company, (ii) 31,559,210 Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company representing approximately 8.88% of the issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company, and (iii) 110,670,705 multiple voting shares of the Company (the "Multiple Voting Shares"), representing 100% of the issued and outstanding Multiple Voting Shares of the Company, approximately 23.74% of the total issued and outstanding shares of the Company and 82.36% of the voting power attached to such outstanding shares of the Company. Immediately prior to the acquisition, and assuming conversion of the Multiple Voting Shares owned or controlled by Mr. Jordan into Subordinate Voting Shares, Mr. Jordan owned or controlled approximately 30.51% of the issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company.

The Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares owned or controlled by Mr. Jordan prior to the acquisition were received in connection with the completion of the Company's business combination with Curaleaf, Inc. Refer to the description of the business combination described in the annual information form of the Company dated September 23, 2019 under the heading "Corporate Structure".

The Multiple Voting Shares are convertible at any time at the option of the holder thereof into Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company on a share-for-share basis and will convert automatically into Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company on a share-for-share basis under certain other circumstances described in the annual information form of the Company dated September 23, 2019 under the heading "Description of the Capital Structure".

The acquisition increases Mr. Jordan's position in the Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company by 100,000 Subordinate Voting Shares (or approximately 0.32%) to 31,659,210, or approximately 8.91% of the presently issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company.

Following completion of this acquisition, Mr. Jordan, together with Gociter, Bellmawr Investors, LLC ("Bellmawr") and PT Share Participation I, LLC ("PTSP"), owns or controls (i) 114,729 Restricted Share Units of the Company to acquire the same number of Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company, (ii) 31,659,210 Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company, representing approximately 8.91% of the issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company; assuming the exercise of the above-mentioned Restricted Share Units, the total security holding would be 31,773,939 Subordinate Voting Shares, representing approximately 8.94% of the issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares, and (iii) 110,670,705 Multiple Voting Shares of the Company, representing 100% of the issued and outstanding Multiple Voting Shares of the Company, approximately 23.74% of the total issued and outstanding shares of the Company and 82.36% of the voting power attached to such outstanding shares of the Company. Following completion of the acquisition, and assuming conversion of the Multiple Voting Shares owned or controlled by Mr. Jordan into Subordinate Voting Shares, Mr. Jordan owns or controls approximately 30.54% of the issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company.

Mr. Boris Jordan is the beneficial owner of 50% of the shares of Bellmawr, which is the holder of record of 11,222,670 Subordinate Voting Shares and is the beneficial owner of the shares of PTSP, which is the holder of record of 12,547,032 Subordinate Voting Shares. Mr. Boris Jordan is the beneficial owner of Gociter, which is also the holder of record of the 110,670,705 Multiple Voting Shares referenced above.

The securities were purchased through various trades over the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange at market prices ranging from $7.75 to $8.575 per Subordinate Voting Share for an average purchase price of $8.2126 and an aggregate purchase price of $821,260. Mr. Jordan has acquired the Subordinate Voting Shares for investment purposes, and may acquire further Subordinate Voting Shares, or subject to the lock up restrictions, dispose of its holdings of Subordinate Voting Shares, depending on market and other conditions.

Mr. Jordan relies on the normal course purchase exemption found in section 4.1 of National Instrument 62-104 Takeover Bids and Issuer Bids as (a) the bid is for not more than 5% of the outstanding securities of a class of securities of the Company, (b) the aggregate number of securities acquired in reliance on this exemption by Mr. Jordan and any person acting jointly or in concert with Mr. Jordan within any period of 12 months, when aggregated with acquisitions otherwise made by Mr. Jordan and any person acting jointly or in concert with Mr. Jordan within the same 12-month period, does not exceed 5% of the securities of that class outstanding at the beginning of the 12-month period, (c) there is a published market for the class of securities that are the subject of the bid, and (d) the value of the consideration paid for any of the securities acquired is not in excess of the market price at the date of acquisition, plus reasonable brokerage fees or commissions actually paid.

Gociter Holdings Ltd is located at Kyriakou Matsi, 16, Eagle House, 10th floor, Agioi Omologites, 1082, Nicosia, Cyprus. The Company's head office is located at 666 Burrard Street Suite 1700 Vancouver, BC, V6C 2X8.

SOURCE Boris Jordan

For further information: and/or a copy of the related early warning report to be filed, please contact Themis Directors Limited at +357 22889090.