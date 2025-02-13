Boreal Carbon completes acquisition of Finite Carbon

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Boreal Carbon Corporation ("Boreal") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Finite Carbon Corporation ("Finite").

Founded in 2009, Finite is the leading provider of forest offset project development services in North America. To date, Finite's developed projects have generated over 100 million offsets which have delivered more than $1 billion in carbon revenues to landowners. Boreal intends to leverage Finite's unrivaled in-house expertise to capitalize on the growing role nature-based solutions play in helping companies meet their emissions targets.

Brendon Abrams, Boreal CEO, said "Boreal is excited to join forces with Finite. With a skilled team of forestry professionals, Finite is well-positioned to continue its role as an industry leader in carbon markets and sustainable forest management in North America."

Carrie Gombos and Brandon Vickery, Finite's Co-CEOs, stated "Finite is beginning a new chapter in its history, and with the support of Boreal, this marks a defining opportunity for our clients and employees. The need for sustainable forestry and high integrity, nature-based climate solutions is greater than ever before; Finite looks forward to advancing best practices in these areas and contributing to the much-needed repair, management, and growth of forests in North America."

About Boreal Carbon Corporation

Boreal Carbon Corporation is a private company focused on investing in, and delivering, sustainable forestry solutions to governments and private landowners throughout North America. Boreal is led by an experienced team in the fields of forestry, carbon markets, and business, with support from investors including Senvest Capital Inc. and Osmington Inc.

Visit www.borealcarbon.com to learn more.

About Finite Carbon Corporation

Finite is North America's leading provider of forest offset project development services. Finite combines unparalleled project development experience with extensive carbon market knowledge. Its project portfolio includes four million acres of working forestland, representing every region and major forest type in the United States.

Visit www.finitecarbon.com to learn more.

