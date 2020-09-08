Boralex and Auchan Retail France Join Forces to Produce Green Energy in the Hauts-de-France region

MONTRÉAL and BLENDECQUES, France, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or the "Corporation") (TSX: BLX) and Auchan Retail France are thrilled to announce the signing of a corporate PPA1 through which Auchan Retail France will locally consume green energy produced by two wind farms owned and operated by Boralex in the Hauts-de-France region for a period of three years, starting January 1, 2021.

The Chépy and Nibas wind farms, respectively commissioned by the Somme department between 2003 and 2004, and producing a combined total power of 16 MW, will have their production revived by directly supplying Auchan Retail France's outlets and warehouses in northern France, including the Mers-les-Bains shopping centre less than 20 km away from the wind farms.

"We're proud of the confidence that Auchan Retail France has in us, which shows that our renewable energies promote our territories' economic strength," said Nicolas Wolff, Vice President and General Manager, Boralex, Europe. "This contract between two long-standing Hauts-de-France companies is proof that we can bring production closer to consumption, so that the green energy produced by our farms is used every day by French people."

Like Auchan Retail France, Boralex has roots in the Hauts-de-France region. The company established its French headquarters in 2001 in Blendecques, in the Pas-de-Calais region. Nearly two decades later, Boralex employs more than 70 people in two agencies and manages more than 400 MW across the region.

Boralex, a pioneer in renewable energy and France's leading independent wind energy producer, demonstrates its ability, through its partnership with Auchan Retail France, to provide practical solutions to the needs and expectations of companies looking to source green energy. "Our Direction Marchés de l'Énergie, created in 2019, set a goal of rolling out private power purchase contracts to industrial and commercial customers in the French market. This agreement with Auchan Retail France, a well-established, world-renowned distributor, helps us to move closer to that objective," added Nicolas Wolff.

This contract is a significant step forward for Boralex in rolling out its strategic plan for 2023 and strengthens its position as a business partner.



1 A corporate power purchase agreement is a contract that allows a manufacturer to get green energy from a renewable energy producer (wind or solar).

About Boralex

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy production facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. With an installed capacity of 2,055 MW, Boralex is a leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power. The Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types — wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex ensures sustainable growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed over 30 years. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BLX." More information is available at www.boralex.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Auchan

Operating in 14 countries, Auchan Retail brings together all food retail types (hypermarket, supermarket, convenience, drive, digital) through 2,293 points of sale. Auchan Retail puts its customers at the core of all its decisions by offering them a "phygital" shopping experience that combines physical stores with a digital ecosystem, and exclusive, quality products at the best value. A next-generation retailer, promoting good, healthy and local food, Auchan Retail's 329,694 employees are making a difference by taking a responsible approach with customers, farmers and suppliers to help everyone live healthier by eating better.

