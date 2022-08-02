Booster Juice and Play On! Canada Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Agreement with Canada's Largest Sports Festival Enables

Booster Juice to Engage with Passionate Hockey Lovers and Families and Improve the Health

of Communities Across Canada

Players will Receive Gift Cards as Prizes while

Booster Juice will Reward Volunteers with a Free Smoothie

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - As momentum builds towards the first Play On! event in over four years, July 30-31 in Calgary, Play On! Canada and Booster Juice, Canada's original juice and smoothie bar, announced today a multifaceted partnership.

The agreement with Booster Juice - an original and longstanding partner of Play On! Canada - designates the beloved Canadian brand as a National Partner, and comes at a time when Canadians are showing strong interest in coming together again to play, through a shared passion for street hockey. It further builds on Booster Juice's ongoing commitment to creating healthy and vibrant communities across Canada.

"We are proud to partner with Booster Juice to deliver exciting experiences for Play On! Canada participants, including players, officials and volunteers, along with their families, who will need fuel to perform and support at their best," said Scott Hill. Chairman, Play On! Canada. "At a time when prioritizing our health is more important than ever before, we look forward to collaborating with Booster Juice to build engaging programs that help improve the quality of life of participants coast to coast for years to come."

The exciting partnership aligns with the need for Canadians' health to recover, physically and mentally, after over two years of isolation, shuttered recreational facilities and cancelled sport competitions. With a shared vision for creating unique experiences that bring people together, the Play On! Canada-Booster Juice partnership will forge a deeper connection with hockey lovers and families alike, all while providing them a delicious, convenient and nutritious product perfectly suited for active lifestyles.

As part of the partnership, Booster Juice and Play Canada will collaborate to pioneer the new TournPro™ retail reward technology beginning in 2023.

"Whether a player, official, volunteer or a supporter, proper nutrition is needed for optimum performance and Booster Juice is the right product offering to provide participants with the energy they need through our stores in event cities, and across Canada," said Dale Wishewan, Chief Executive Officer and President, Booster Juice. "This partnership enables us to show the benefits of proper nutrition and our quality ingredients for peak performance, not only at Play On!, but in everyday activities that matter most to participants and their families as we resume our lives post-pandemic."

As part of the wide-ranging partnership, Booster Juice will be featured at all Play On! events through rinkboard branding, promotional announcements, sampling activity and on-site sales of products, as well as on Play On! Canada's digital platforms, communication and marketing materials.

This partnership will build affinity and retail foot traffic for Booster Juice, while allowing stores to play a role in enhancing the quality of life of participants and the health of communities across the country now and in the future.

Play On! Canada has received significant support from various partners including federal, provincial and municipal governments, strategic partners, corporate sponsors, grassroots sports organizations and vendors/suppliers. A number of community partners – including members of the Aboriginal Sport Circle, Hockey4Youth, Hockey Diversity Alliance, Kids Help Phone and SheIs – have come together to help ensure diverse and underrepresented communities receive opportunities to participate in Play On!

For more information on Play On! Canada and Booster Juice, visit www.playon.ca and www.boosterjuice.com , respectively.

About Booster Juice

Booster Juice is dedicated to supporting Canadian charities and not-for-profit organizations that embody the Booster Juice Lifestyle and contribute to a healthy community! Over the last 20 years, Booster Juice has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to national causes, as well as sponsored local initiatives with in-kind contributions. As Canada's original juice and smoothie bar, Booster Juice's mission is to create long standing customer relationships by consistently delivering an incredibly delicious, convenient and nutritious product, perfectly suited for an active lifestyle. Booster Juice is a national brand with over 400 locations in 10 provinces and all three territories. Booster Juice is proud to be Canadian-born and blended worldwide.

About Play On! Canada

A not-for-profit organization, Play On! Canada stages sports festivals with the mission to build communities one game at a time. The first Play On! event occurred in Halifax in 2003 and since then, 170 Play On! events have been held in 37 communities across Canada, involving over 400,000 participants and over two million spectators, volunteers, and officials. The 2013 event set the Guinness World Record for largest street hockey tournament, involving over 42,000 players in its largest season. Play On! Canada is funded by the Government of Canada and the Provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario, as well as Sportsnet, Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, Calgary Flames Foundation and other partners and sponsors.

Scott Hill, Executive Chairman, Play On! Canada, M: 519 933-5209, [email protected]; Peggy Lo, National Director of Marketing, Booster Juice, P: 416 621-6767, [email protected]; Vijay Setlur, Marketing and Communications Lead, Play On! Canada, M: 416 450-7215, [email protected]