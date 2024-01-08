Boost Child and Youth Advocacy Centre's Polar Bear Dip Breaks Fundraising Records

Annual New Year's Day Cold Plunge Raised $120,000 To Support Child & Youth Victims of Abuse.

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - To ring in the New Year, hundreds of brave dippers descended on Sunnyside Beach to raise vital funds for Boost Child and Youth Advocacy Centre (CYAC).

The Polar Bear Dip presented by Access Storage, in its 18th year, has gained immense popularity since its 20-swimmer debut in 2005. Now The Dip draws more than 450 daring individuals who take the plunge to raise money for a good cause.

Boost CYAC has changed the way we help kids who have suffered abuse with a proven community response under one roof. The Centre provides support for children and youth victims of abuse with wrap around services from reporting the abuse to police, to investigation, medical exam(s), mental health therapy and services, court prep and trial accompaniment. All funds from the fundraising event support Boost CYAC's mission that every child deserves to be safe.

"This year's event surpassed expectations. With the funds raised, we are able to continue to offer essential services to children across the city who are victims of abuse," said Nora Constas, President and CEO. "Thank you to all the dippers, Toronto Police Service along with our presenting sponsor for their support," added Constas.

This year, Deputy Chief Robert Johnson, Toronto Police Service attended the January 1 event.

About Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre (Boost CYAC)

Boost CYAC is a recognized leader for responding to child abuse and providing necessary recovery services. A partnership with community and government agencies, it co-locates all professionals involved in child abuse cases under one roof, for a coordinated, interdisciplinary response to child abuse victims in Toronto. Boost CYAC partner agencies include Toronto Police Service, Children's Aid Society of Toronto, Catholic Children's Aid Society of Toronto, Native Child & Family Service of Toronto, Jewish Family & Child, the SCAN Program at The Hospital for Sick Children, and Radius Child & Youth Services. In addition to housing Ontario's largest child & youth advocacy centre, Boost CYAC offers a number of direct services including, primary prevention, public education, trauma assessment and therapy and court preparation for child witnesses. For further information, visit www.boostforkids.org .

For further information: Lauren Bondar, Development & Marketing, Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre, (647) 291-3161 | [email protected]