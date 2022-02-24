Boom Health partners with Baycrest in support of the Baycrest Patient, Family and Consumer Education (PFCE) Program

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Boom Health, Inc. ("Boom Health") is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Baycrest in support of Baycrest's Patient, Family and Consumer Education (PFCE) Program. The PFCE program aims to provide patients and caregivers with the right information in the right way, at the right time, which is complementary to the Boom Health mobile app technology that provides patients and families with an easy-to-use one stop digital platform for managing care needs.

Working with Baycrest clinical experts, and with input from patients and families, the PFCE program includes a growing suite of new resources, such as informational brochures, workbooks, eLearning modules, a revitalized library, and guides to improve patient and family partnerships in care and self-management of health conditions. The Health Information Portal, available at baycrest.org, will expand to become a robust website offering users evidence-based, reliable health information so they can understand, evaluate, and communicate in a way that maintains and improves their health.

Boom Health is a made-in-Canada solution that makes it easy for patients and families to arrange in-home healthcare services. Canada's elderly population is growing; there is a desire and need for more of our older population to age well in the comfort of their homes. Incubated at the Digital Media Zone (DMZ) at Ryerson and supported by the Business Development Bank of Canada, the Boom Health platform is an all-in-one solution that allows users to book personal support workers and nursing care, transportation services, medical equipment rentals and purchases, and healthy, freshly prepared meals from industry leading suppliers vetted by Boom Health. Extremely easy to use, the Boom Health mobile app enables family participation, with shared communications and split payments. Boom's support of Baycrest's PFCE program promotes a shared goal of improving access to timely and useful health information for older adults and their caregivers.

"Baycrest is exceptional for its long-standing, all-encompassing support and leadership in Toronto and beyond for improving the lives of older adults and their families," says Lisa Assaf, Founder of Boom Health. "Boom is proud to partner and support Baycrest with its groundbreaking PFCE initiative towards our shared goals of providing older adults and their families with the care and quality of life they deserve."

"For the first time in history, there are more people over the age of 65 than under age 15, and a staggering 80% of older Canadians have low health literacy levels," says Dr. David Conn, Vice President, Education at Baycrest. "Research shows that getting people the right information in the right way at the right time leads to better health outcomes, especially when it comes to living with long-term conditions such as dementia, diabetes, heart disease and depression. We are delighted to partner with Boom Health on this initiative; their generous support will allow us to grow our PFCE program with up-to-date, peer-reviewed resources on aging well and managing health-related issues."

Boom Health is currently focused on growth in the Toronto market, including via partnerships with governments and health system partners.

About Boom Health:



Boom Health is a company focused on providing digital solutions for the elderly to manage today's complex world of personal at-home health care. The app is currently available in Toronto and will be expanding to other cities this year. Non-Toronto residents can sign up for updates at https://boom.health.

About Baycrest:

Baycrest, recently recognized as the #1 most research-intensive hospital in Canada, is a global leader in aging and brain health with a vision of a world where, with your help, we can all Fear No AgeTM. Baycrest provides everyone the tools they need to make their later years the best years of their lives.Through advances in research, innovation, care, and education, Baycrest aims to defeat dementia and create a world where every older adult enjoys a life of purpose, inspiration, and fulfilment.For more information, visit baycrest.org.

SOURCE Boom Health

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected]