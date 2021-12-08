Boom Health fuels its growth thanks to BDC's support

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Boom Health, Inc. ("Boom Health") is pleased to announce that BDC, the bank for Canadian entrepreneurs, is now a Boom finance partner.

Boom Health is a made-in-Canada solution to make it easy for families to arrange in-home healthcare services for their loved ones. Incubated at the Digital Media Zone (DMZ) at Ryerson, the Boom Health platform is a 'one-stop' app that allows users to book personal support workers and nursing care, scheduled professional transportation services, medical equipment rentals and purchases, and healthy, freshly prepared meals with industry leading suppliers vetted by Boom Health. Extremely easy to use, the app enables family participation, with shared communications and split payments. Boom Health has collaborated with the Patient Family Advisory Council (PFAC) at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in the development and trial of the app.

Boom Health's new financing from BDC will focus on enabling scaling and growth. The months ahead will see Boom Health expand beyond Toronto, with an overall goal of being the premier app for in-home healthcare coordination globally.

"The timing of this partnership is significant," says Lisa Assaf, founder of Boom Health. "As we emerge from the pandemic, it is clear that in-home healthcare is the future. Most seniors want to comfortably age at home as long as possible, with the right support in place and in-home care remains the least expensive solution to managing care for seniors. We are proud to have the support and experience of BDC behind us in our next phase of growth and looking forward to a long term partnership in our journey."

"We are extremely proud of our work with Boom Health," says Jasmin Ganie-Hobbs, from BDC's Tech Industry Team. "Companies that push the boundaries of what is possible is a passion of ours. To see the transformative potential of Boom Health in the health system and for individual families is inspiring. We are eager to work with Boom Health's strong leadership team and drive this initiative to its full potential.

Boom Health is launching in the Toronto market and planning beyond, including via partnerships with governments and health system partners. The leadership team welcomes partnership or investment inquiries.

About Boom Health:

Boom Health is a company focused on providing digital solutions to manage today's complex world of personal at-home health care. The app is currently available in Toronto and will be expanding to other cities next year. Non-Toronto residents can sign up for updates at https://boom.health .

About BDC:

BDC, the Business Development Bank of Canada, is the financial institution devoted to Canadian entrepreneurs. BDC provides financing and advisory services to help Canadian businesses grow and succeed. The bank's investment arm, BDC Capital, offers a wide range of risk capital solutions. https://www.bdc.ca/

About DMZ

The DMZ helps companies grow their business. That means when founders want high-impact and a highly-customized tech incubator program, they come to the DMZ. Ranked as the top university-based tech incubator in the world, the DMZ provides a launchpad for founders to build and scale fast. Bigger and bolder than any other program of its kind, the DMZ has been creating the next gen of game-changing, global businesses since 2010. Learn more at www.ryerson.ca/dmz

