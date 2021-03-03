BookJane Partners with Region of Peel to Mobilize Healthcare Workers for COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics

The partnership responds to the urgent need for physicians and nurses to safely operate COVID-19 vaccination clinics

TORONTO, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - BookJane, a technology platform that helps long term care (LTC) and senior living facilities find, schedule and communicate with staff, has partnered with the Region of Peel to support the region's COVID-19 vaccination program. BookJane is responding to the Region of Peel's urgent need for healthcare workers by providing its technology platform to quickly mobilize and deploy physicians to the region's COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

All of Peel's healthcare workers will be able to participate in this program via the BookJane app. BookJane is ready to offer its services to ensure that vaccination clinics in Canada are sufficiently staffed and prepared to vaccinate people quickly and safely.

All COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the Region of Peel will use the BookJane platform to onboard qualified physicians so that they have the ability to provide vaccinations to the public around the clock, 24 hours a day. With BookJane's software, the region's vaccination clinics will have the ability to share staff resources with other clinics when needed.

"BookJane is proud to support the Region of Peel's leading COVID-19 vaccination plan," said Curtis Khan, CEO of BookJane. "BookJane's technology platform will allow the region's COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be staffed efficiently and smoothly so that the region's focus can be on providing vaccinations to the public in the safest and most timely manner possible."

BookJane's workforce scheduling software and on-demand marketplace of healthcare professionals is here to help other regions with COVID-19 vaccination and other staffing challenges.

To learn more, visit https://www.bookjane.com/

About BookJane Inc.

BookJane is an award-winning and innovative workforce management software solution that helps over 700 healthcare facilities across North America digitally manage their internal and external workforces, so they can optimize staff fulfilment and deliver the very best client care. Learn more at BookJane.com , twitter.com/BookJaneInc, instagram.com/BookJaneInc, facebook.com/BookJane.

Visit https://www.bookjane.com/contact or call 1-855-265-5263 to connect with us.

SOURCE BookJane

For further information: PRESS CONTACT: To book an interview with Curtis Khan, please contact: Anna Woodmass, Pomp & Circumstance PR, Phone: 613-363-7361, Email: [email protected]