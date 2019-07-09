Booking.com Releases the Most Comprehensive Global Research Into the Next Generation of Travellers - Gen Z

TORONTO, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ -- Booking.com, the digital travel leader connecting travellers with the widest choice of unique places to stay, a range of must-do travel experiences and seamless transport options, has conducted global research across 29 markets to uncover key insights into the Gen Z traveller.

While many Canadian Gen Zers have only just come of age, they certainly already know what they want when it comes to their travel plans, with 65% having already compiled a travel bucket list. Wanderlust is at the top of their priorities, with "travel and seeing the world" ranked as most important when thinking about how to spend their money (52%), outranking other key milestones such as saving for a down payment on a house (56%) and investing in higher education (55%).

Gen Z is an independent generation and has a passion to 'fly solo', with 27% preferring to be alone when they travel and 14% wanting to take a solo backpacking trip / gap year. Gen Zers are also adrenaline junkies, with 45% seeking an adventure experience such as paragliding or bungee jumping and 47% plan on visiting or trekking to an extreme location.

